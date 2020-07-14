Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly coffee bar parking garage

244 Del Prado Dr is a house in Daly City, CA 94015. This 1,750 square foot house sits on a 3,630 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1959, Nearby schools include Daniel Webster Elementary School, Westmoor High School and Thomas Edison Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Pacific Supermarket, 99 Ranch Market and 99 Ranch Market. Nearby coffee shops include Teaven, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Four Seasons Hot Pot, Crab Island Seafood Restaurant and Happy Kitchen. 244 Del Prado Dr is near Westmoor Park, Mussel Rock Park and Gellert Park.