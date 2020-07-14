All apartments in Daly City
244 Del Prado Dr
244 Del Prado Dr

244 Del Prado Drive · (650) 692-0573
Location

244 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

5 Bedrooms

Unit 5 Bed · Avail. now

$5,450

5 Bed · 3 Bath · 1750 sqft

Amenities

w/d hookup
garbage disposal
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
coffee bar
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
garbage disposal
w/d hookup
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
coffee bar
parking
garage
244 Del Prado Dr is a house in Daly City, CA 94015. This 1,750 square foot house sits on a 3,630 square foot lot and features 5 bedrooms and 3 bathrooms. This property was built in 1959, Nearby schools include Daniel Webster Elementary School, Westmoor High School and Thomas Edison Elementary School. The closest grocery stores are Pacific Supermarket, 99 Ranch Market and 99 Ranch Market. Nearby coffee shops include Teaven, Starbucks and Starbucks. Nearby restaurants include Four Seasons Hot Pot, Crab Island Seafood Restaurant and Happy Kitchen. 244 Del Prado Dr is near Westmoor Park, Mussel Rock Park and Gellert Park.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 244 Del Prado Dr have any available units?
244 Del Prado Dr has a unit available for $5,450 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 244 Del Prado Dr have?
Some of 244 Del Prado Dr's amenities include w/d hookup, garbage disposal, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 244 Del Prado Dr currently offering any rent specials?
244 Del Prado Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 244 Del Prado Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 244 Del Prado Dr is pet friendly.
Does 244 Del Prado Dr offer parking?
Yes, 244 Del Prado Dr offers parking.
Does 244 Del Prado Dr have units with washers and dryers?
No, 244 Del Prado Dr does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 244 Del Prado Dr have a pool?
No, 244 Del Prado Dr does not have a pool.
Does 244 Del Prado Dr have accessible units?
No, 244 Del Prado Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 244 Del Prado Dr have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 244 Del Prado Dr has units with dishwashers.
Does 244 Del Prado Dr have units with air conditioning?
No, 244 Del Prado Dr does not have units with air conditioning.
