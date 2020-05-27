Amenities
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 309802
Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home
• Extremely safe, quiet area
• 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach
• Walk to restaurants and cafes
• Bright, open design: spacious living room, dining area plus large eat-in kitchen
• 4 large bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds, comforters & 100% cotton spa towels
• Large back yard with patio
• 55" SmartTV
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Very quiet neighborhood. The house is amazing!"
• Modern & clean
• New stainless appliances & Keurig coffee maker
• Parking
• Laundry
• No Smoking
• Landlord covers garbage and water
• Tenant covers PG&E
Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/234-del-prado-daly-city-ca/309802
Property Id 309802
No Pets Allowed
