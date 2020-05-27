All apartments in Daly City
Last updated July 17 2020 at 10:51 AM

234 Del Prado

234 Del Prado Drive · (415) 794-0420
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

234 Del Prado Drive, Daly City, CA 94015
St. Francis Heights

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 beds, 2 baths, $4990 · Avail. Aug 30

$4,990

4 Bed · 2 Bath

Report This Listing

Amenities

patio / balcony
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
hot tub
furnished
Unit Amenities
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
hot tub
Available 08/30/20 Modern Furnished 4BR 2BA Home Huge Living Spaces - Property Id: 309802

Fully Furnished 100% Remodeled, Spacious Home
• Extremely safe, quiet area
• 8 min to SF, Transit & Beach
• Walk to restaurants and cafes
• Bright, open design: spacious living room, dining area plus large eat-in kitchen
• 4 large bedrooms with Queen 10" thick memory foam beds, comforters & 100% cotton spa towels
• Large back yard with patio
• 55" SmartTV
• Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
? "Very quiet neighborhood. The house is amazing!"
• Modern & clean
• New stainless appliances & Keurig coffee maker
• Parking
• Laundry
• Large back yard with patio
• No Smoking
• Landlord covers garbage and water
• Tenant covers PG&E

Text us at (650) 275-6040 to schedule a safe, private viewing
Apply at TurboTenant: http://rental.turbotenant.com/p/234-del-prado-daly-city-ca/309802
Property Id 309802

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5938251)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 234 Del Prado have any available units?
234 Del Prado has a unit available for $4,990 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 234 Del Prado have?
Some of 234 Del Prado's amenities include patio / balcony, parking, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 234 Del Prado currently offering any rent specials?
234 Del Prado is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 234 Del Prado pet-friendly?
No, 234 Del Prado is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 234 Del Prado offer parking?
Yes, 234 Del Prado offers parking.
Does 234 Del Prado have units with washers and dryers?
No, 234 Del Prado does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 234 Del Prado have a pool?
No, 234 Del Prado does not have a pool.
Does 234 Del Prado have accessible units?
No, 234 Del Prado does not have accessible units.
Does 234 Del Prado have units with dishwashers?
No, 234 Del Prado does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 234 Del Prado have units with air conditioning?
No, 234 Del Prado does not have units with air conditioning.
