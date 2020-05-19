All apartments in Daly City
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:01 AM

180 Station Ave

180 Station Avenue · (415) 890-6451
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Location

180 Station Avenue, Daly City, CA 94014
Original Daly City

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

3 Bedrooms

Unit 3Bedroom / Lower · Avail. now

$4,295

Click to see floorplan

3 Bed · 3 Bath

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4Bedroom / Upper · Avail. now

$7,995

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath

7 Bedrooms

Unit Whole House · Avail. now

$13,995

Click to see floorplan

7 Bed · 6 Bath · 2200 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
microwave
internet access
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
furnished
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
garage
internet access
Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby. Easy access to freeway going downtown, Golden Gate bridge , SFO and San Mateo.

A 20 min Uber ride from SFO, walkable distance to Bart Station and buses to get to downtown San Francisco, throughout the Bay Area, and to SFO

The house has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. There are 7 bedrooms , 6 baths. It’s perfect for large groups who are looking for an Airbnb with luxury finishes that is near BART. This large newly fully remodeled two level single family home has 7 bedrooms: 1 King bed, 5 Queen beds, and 2 twin beds on a day bed. Air beds are available upon request. There are a total of 6 bathrooms with shower. No more waiting to use the bathroom. We can also accommodate a group of 15 or more ! There is 4 parking spaces and a huge backyard. Full kitchen upper level and 1 full kitchenette on lower level. There are pots and pans, toaster, coffee and tea. Just bring your bag!

Conveniently located, this home is minutes away from In-n-Out Burger, Krispy Kreme, Kukje Supermarket, Walgreens, IHOP, Target, Serramonte Mall, Stonestown Mall, and other shops that you'll need! There are many restaurants walkable distance right around the corner to eat too.

Month-to-month rental welcome.
Rental is for up to 6 months.
Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.
Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE5703690)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 180 Station Ave have any available units?
180 Station Ave has 3 units available starting at $4,295 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does 180 Station Ave have?
Some of 180 Station Ave's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 180 Station Ave currently offering any rent specials?
180 Station Ave isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 180 Station Ave pet-friendly?
No, 180 Station Ave is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 180 Station Ave offer parking?
Yes, 180 Station Ave does offer parking.
Does 180 Station Ave have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 180 Station Ave offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 180 Station Ave have a pool?
No, 180 Station Ave does not have a pool.
Does 180 Station Ave have accessible units?
No, 180 Station Ave does not have accessible units.
Does 180 Station Ave have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 180 Station Ave has units with dishwashers.
Does 180 Station Ave have units with air conditioning?
No, 180 Station Ave does not have units with air conditioning.
