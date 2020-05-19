180 Station Ave

Amenities

Unit Amenities dishwasher furnished in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities on-site laundry parking garage internet access

Luxury home with 7 bedrooms and 6 baths. 1 king, 5 queen bed, 2 twin beds. Conveniently located minutes away from Serrmonte Shopping Center, Starbucks, Target , In-n-Out Burger, IHOP, Walgreens, and other stores and restaurants nearby. Easy access to freeway going downtown, Golden Gate bridge , SFO and San Mateo.



A 20 min Uber ride from SFO, walkable distance to Bart Station and buses to get to downtown San Francisco, throughout the Bay Area, and to SFO



The house has been fully remodeled from top to bottom. There are 7 bedrooms , 6 baths. It’s perfect for large groups who are looking for an Airbnb with luxury finishes that is near BART. This large newly fully remodeled two level single family home has 7 bedrooms: 1 King bed, 5 Queen beds, and 2 twin beds on a day bed. Air beds are available upon request. There are a total of 6 bathrooms with shower. No more waiting to use the bathroom. We can also accommodate a group of 15 or more ! There is 4 parking spaces and a huge backyard. Full kitchen upper level and 1 full kitchenette on lower level. There are pots and pans, toaster, coffee and tea. Just bring your bag!



Conveniently located, this home is minutes away from In-n-Out Burger, Krispy Kreme, Kukje Supermarket, Walgreens, IHOP, Target, Serramonte Mall, Stonestown Mall, and other shops that you'll need! There are many restaurants walkable distance right around the corner to eat too.



Month-to-month rental welcome.

Rental is for up to 6 months.

Owner covers utilities only for less than 29 days rental.

Tenant pays for utilities if rent for 29 days or more. Owner covers wifi.



No Pets Allowed



