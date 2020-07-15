144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015

Amenities

recently renovated hot tub fireplace internet access furnished range

Property Id: 276288



NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home

Completely move-in ready

Safe area away from city noise and crowds

8 minutes to the south side of San Francisco, Transit & Beach

Bright, Open design and fireplace

Large, stylish living/dining area

Full kitchen with gas stove, new appliances and Keurig coffee maker

COVID-19 sanitized with excellent work spaces

4 large bedrooms with 10" thick Queen memory foam beds

All-new comforters, 100% cotton spa towels

Modern and clean

55" SmartTV, Netflix & Hi-speed WiFi

Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental

Driveway plus easy street parking for extra cars

Laundry

No Pets

Minimum credit score 680

Tenant covers PG&E and water

Landlord covers garbage



(RLNE5881998)