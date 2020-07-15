All apartments in Daly City
144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015
Last updated July 22 2020 at 7:36 PM

144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015

144 Westmoor Avenue · (650) 463-9203
Location

144 Westmoor Avenue, Daly City, CA 94015
Westlake

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ShowMeTheRent

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4.0 Bedroom, 2.0 Bathroom · Avail. now

$4,790

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 2 Bath · 1500 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

recently renovated
hot tub
fireplace
internet access
furnished
range
Unit Amenities
fireplace
furnished
range
recently renovated
Property Amenities
hot tub
internet access
Click here to view the property on our page https://sandora.co/propertydetails/5ef149e7f4b37c7afd1649da Property Id: 276288

NEW! Fully Remodeled, Spacious 4-Bedroom Home
Completely move-in ready
Safe area away from city noise and crowds
8 minutes to the south side of San Francisco, Transit & Beach
Bright, Open design and fireplace
Large, stylish living/dining area
Full kitchen with gas stove, new appliances and Keurig coffee maker
COVID-19 sanitized with excellent work spaces
4 large bedrooms with 10" thick Queen memory foam beds
All-new comforters, 100% cotton spa towels
Modern and clean
55" SmartTV, Netflix & Hi-speed WiFi
Beautiful AirBnB unit converted to long-term furnished rental
Driveway plus easy street parking for extra cars
Laundry
No Pets
Minimum credit score 680
Tenant covers PG&E and water
Landlord covers garbage

(RLNE5881998)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have any available units?
144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 has a unit available for $4,790 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have?
Some of 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015's amenities include recently renovated, hot tub, and fireplace. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 currently offering any rent specials?
144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 pet-friendly?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Daly City.
Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 offer parking?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not offer parking.
Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have units with washers and dryers?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have a pool?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have a pool.
Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have accessible units?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have accessible units.
Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have units with dishwashers?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 have units with air conditioning?
No, 144 Westmoor Ave, Daly City, CA 94015 does not have units with air conditioning.
