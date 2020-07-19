9828 Via Sonoma

Amenities

Largest model in highly desirable north Tanglewood community. Excellent school district. This 4 bedrooms, 2.5 baths town home has laminate wood flooring, new paint, and double windows. Kitchen with island is open to dining area. All bedroom are upstairs. The master bedroom has a walk in closet and it's own private bathroom facilities. The secondary bedrooms are spacious and have plenty of closet space. It has an attached patio with access to the 2 car garage that also has washer/dryer hook-ups. Use of the community pool is available. Property is ready to move-in. It is walking distance to award schools : Landell elementary, Lexington Jr high, and Oxford Academy.