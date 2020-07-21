9133 Evergreen Dr

Amenities

Great 2 Story 4Bd 3Ba Home in Cypress - You must take a look at this bright, two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home that is centrally located in Cypress! This home is perfect for casual living and easy entertaining. Enter thru the large courtyard and upgraded double door entry which lead you to the roomy foyer, and spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The open kitchen adjoins with the dining room and makes it perfect to keep conversations going during meal prep. You'll love this great floor plan with one bedroom and one bathroom on main floor which you can use as a mother-in-law space or home office. Upstairs has a master suite and two more spacious bedrooms. You'll love entertaining in the private backyard with pool for relaxing and BBQ. Other great features include: direct access 2 car garage, Central AC/Heat, washer and dryer, etc. Close to the highly rated Cypress Oxford Academy, St. Irenaeus private school, beautiful Evergreen Park along with shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!



Submit on pets.



Contact Frances for showings- showings2@rpmcoast.com or 714-248-5207



APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com

$49 application fee/per person.

$225 move in/move out inspection fee.

$500 deposit for each approved pet.

For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings2@RpmCoast.com



(RLNE5298353)