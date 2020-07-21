All apartments in Cypress
Last updated February 10 2020 at 10:20 PM

9133 Evergreen Dr

9133 Evergreen Drive · No Longer Available
Location

9133 Evergreen Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

in unit laundry
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
pool
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
fireplace
in unit laundry
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
courtyard
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
Great 2 Story 4Bd 3Ba Home in Cypress - You must take a look at this bright, two story 4 bedroom 3 bath home that is centrally located in Cypress! This home is perfect for casual living and easy entertaining. Enter thru the large courtyard and upgraded double door entry which lead you to the roomy foyer, and spacious living room with a cozy fireplace. The open kitchen adjoins with the dining room and makes it perfect to keep conversations going during meal prep. You'll love this great floor plan with one bedroom and one bathroom on main floor which you can use as a mother-in-law space or home office. Upstairs has a master suite and two more spacious bedrooms. You'll love entertaining in the private backyard with pool for relaxing and BBQ. Other great features include: direct access 2 car garage, Central AC/Heat, washer and dryer, etc. Close to the highly rated Cypress Oxford Academy, St. Irenaeus private school, beautiful Evergreen Park along with shopping, dining and entertainment. Won't last long! Apply TODAY!!

Submit on pets.

Contact Frances for showings- showings2@rpmcoast.com or 714-248-5207

APPLY ONLINE: www.RPMcoast.com
$49 application fee/per person.
$225 move in/move out inspection fee.
$500 deposit for each approved pet.
For additional info please contact- Caitlin@RpmCoast.com or Showings2@RpmCoast.com

(RLNE5298353)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 9133 Evergreen Dr have any available units?
9133 Evergreen Dr doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 9133 Evergreen Dr have?
Some of 9133 Evergreen Dr's amenities include in unit laundry, pet friendly, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 9133 Evergreen Dr currently offering any rent specials?
9133 Evergreen Dr is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 9133 Evergreen Dr pet-friendly?
Yes, 9133 Evergreen Dr is pet friendly.
Does 9133 Evergreen Dr offer parking?
Yes, 9133 Evergreen Dr offers parking.
Does 9133 Evergreen Dr have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 9133 Evergreen Dr offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 9133 Evergreen Dr have a pool?
Yes, 9133 Evergreen Dr has a pool.
Does 9133 Evergreen Dr have accessible units?
No, 9133 Evergreen Dr does not have accessible units.
Does 9133 Evergreen Dr have units with dishwashers?
No, 9133 Evergreen Dr does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 9133 Evergreen Dr have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 9133 Evergreen Dr has units with air conditioning.
