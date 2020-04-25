5942 Marion Avenue

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Nothing like this on the market. This Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Cypress home has it all! The most complete remodel that you have seen with all the modern touches. Close to the best schools and shopping. All new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, appliance package, L.E.D. recessed lighting. Laundry next to kitchen with its own sink. Baths have modern tile tub surrounded with wood plank style tile floors, white shaker vanities and quartz counters, L.E.D. recessed lighting, full length custom mirrors, chrome fixtures with rain head showers, one pc. toilet. New central A/C. Full copper plumbing. L.E.D. recessed lighting thru-out home. New vinyl windows and slider. New top of the line modern flooring. Whole house audio system. New paint in and out. New landscape and lots of mature trees with privacy hedges all on auto sprinklers. Block wall all around. Large concrete patio with audio. New mirrored wardrobe doors and one downstairs bedroom w/full bath.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Anaheim Union

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

GARDENING: Tenant billed $80 monthly

PET POLICY: May be allowed. Submit photo w/applications