All apartments in Cypress
Find more places like 5942 Marion Avenue.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cypress, CA
/
5942 Marion Avenue
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

5942 Marion Avenue

5942 Marion Ave · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Cypress
See all
Apartments with Hardwood Floors
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
1 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all

Location

5942 Marion Ave, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Nothing like this on the market. This Beautiful 4 bed, 3 bath Cypress home has it all! The most complete remodel that you have seen with all the modern touches. Close to the best schools and shopping. All new kitchen with white shaker cabinets, quartz counters, appliance package, L.E.D. recessed lighting. Laundry next to kitchen with its own sink. Baths have modern tile tub surrounded with wood plank style tile floors, white shaker vanities and quartz counters, L.E.D. recessed lighting, full length custom mirrors, chrome fixtures with rain head showers, one pc. toilet. New central A/C. Full copper plumbing. L.E.D. recessed lighting thru-out home. New vinyl windows and slider. New top of the line modern flooring. Whole house audio system. New paint in and out. New landscape and lots of mature trees with privacy hedges all on auto sprinklers. Block wall all around. Large concrete patio with audio. New mirrored wardrobe doors and one downstairs bedroom w/full bath.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Anaheim Union
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
GARDENING: Tenant billed $80 monthly
PET POLICY: May be allowed. Submit photo w/applications

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5942 Marion Avenue have any available units?
5942 Marion Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5942 Marion Avenue have?
Some of 5942 Marion Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and recently renovated. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5942 Marion Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5942 Marion Avenue isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5942 Marion Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 5942 Marion Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 5942 Marion Avenue offer parking?
No, 5942 Marion Avenue does not offer parking.
Does 5942 Marion Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5942 Marion Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5942 Marion Avenue have a pool?
No, 5942 Marion Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5942 Marion Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5942 Marion Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5942 Marion Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 5942 Marion Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 5942 Marion Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 5942 Marion Avenue has units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
7 Amenities That Will Make You Want to Rent Forever
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
What is a Guarantor? 6 Lease Guarantor FAQs
How to Write a Rental Reference Letter from a Roommate (sample)
Best Cities for Families 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Cypress Park
9591 Graham St
Cypress, CA 90630
Casa Grande Apartments
4455 Casa Grande Circle
Cypress, CA 90630

Similar Pages

Cypress 1 BedroomsCypress 2 Bedrooms
Cypress Apartments with Hardwood FloorsCypress Apartments with Parking
Cypress Apartments with Pool

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOrange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CALa Verne, CACarson, CALaguna Hills, CAWestminster, CALakewood, CABellflower, CA
Baldwin Park, CAMonrovia, CALaguna Beach, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Cypress CollegeCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine