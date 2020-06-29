All apartments in Cypress
Last updated January 13 2020 at 9:49 PM

5232 Evergreen Avenue

5232 Evergreen Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

5232 Evergreen Avenue, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
oven
patio / balcony
range
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
garage
DRIVE BY ONLY! Available to show on November 2, 2015-*******Open and Bright Floor Plan: Beautifully Designed with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. 1,653 square feet of Interior Living Space. Hard to find Formal Entry. Formal Dining and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Separate Family Room can be used for Daily Dining. Spacious Master Suite includes a Walk-in Closet and Private Bath. Upgraded Garden-view Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Main Bath features Granite Countertop and New Cabinets. Upgraded Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Glass Doors throughout. Upgraded Front Door System with Side-light Windows. Crown Molding and Ceiling Fans. Large Backyard offers Indoor-Outdoor Living with Newer Covered Patio including Outdoor TV - Ideal for Entertaining. Avocado and Lemon Trees. Large attached Double Bay Garage with Built-in Cabinets. Unique Lot with Additional 900 square feet of Backyard space for RV Access or Private Garden. Highly Rated Schools include Oxford Academy, Cypress High, and Lexington Jr. High.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have any available units?
5232 Evergreen Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have?
Some of 5232 Evergreen Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 5232 Evergreen Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
5232 Evergreen Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 5232 Evergreen Avenue pet-friendly?
No, 5232 Evergreen Avenue is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 5232 Evergreen Avenue offers parking.
Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 5232 Evergreen Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have a pool?
No, 5232 Evergreen Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have accessible units?
No, 5232 Evergreen Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 5232 Evergreen Avenue has units with dishwashers.
Does 5232 Evergreen Avenue have units with air conditioning?
No, 5232 Evergreen Avenue does not have units with air conditioning.

