5232 Evergreen Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters dishwasher garage recently renovated stainless steel

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters oven patio / balcony range walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

DRIVE BY ONLY! Available to show on November 2, 2015-*******Open and Bright Floor Plan: Beautifully Designed with 3 Bedrooms and 2 Baths. 1,653 square feet of Interior Living Space. Hard to find Formal Entry. Formal Dining and Living Room with Wood Burning Fireplace. Separate Family Room can be used for Daily Dining. Spacious Master Suite includes a Walk-in Closet and Private Bath. Upgraded Garden-view Kitchen with Granite Countertops and Stainless Steel Appliances. Remodeled Main Bath features Granite Countertop and New Cabinets. Upgraded Dual Pane Windows and Sliding Glass Doors throughout. Upgraded Front Door System with Side-light Windows. Crown Molding and Ceiling Fans. Large Backyard offers Indoor-Outdoor Living with Newer Covered Patio including Outdoor TV - Ideal for Entertaining. Avocado and Lemon Trees. Large attached Double Bay Garage with Built-in Cabinets. Unique Lot with Additional 900 square feet of Backyard space for RV Access or Private Garden. Highly Rated Schools include Oxford Academy, Cypress High, and Lexington Jr. High.