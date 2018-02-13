4251 Opal Avenue

Amenities

on-site laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage

Unit Amenities air conditioning dishwasher fireplace hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator walk in closets Property Amenities carport gym on-site laundry parking cats allowed dogs allowed garage internet access pet friendly

Fantastic location in one of the best parts of Cypress. Located on a cul de sac street. Lovely 3 Bedroom house with beautiful hardwood floors 1 Bath. Living Room has Rock fireplace. Family style kitchen and great Home for entertaining inside and out. John F. Kennedy High School (9/10) at 1.2 miles, Walker Junior High School, Steve Luther Elementary school. Close to Walmart, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital. Near to I95, I650.

Fantastic location in one of the best parts of Cypress. Located on a cul de sac street. Lovely 3 Bedroom house with beautiful hardwood floors 1 Bath. Living Room has Rock fireplace. Family style kitchen and great Home for entertaining inside and out. John F. Kennedy High School (9/10) at 1.2 miles, Walker Junior High School, Steve Luther Elementary school. Close to Walmart, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital. Near to I95, I650.