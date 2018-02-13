4251 Opal Avenue

Amenities
Fantastic location in one of the best parts of Cypress. Located on a cul de sac street. Lovely 3 Bedroom house with beautiful hardwood floors 1 Bath. Living Room has Rock fireplace. Family style kitchen and great Home for entertaining inside and out. John F. Kennedy High School (9/10) at 1.2 miles, Walker Junior High School, Steve Luther Elementary school. Close to Walmart, La Palma Intercommunity Hospital. Near to I95, I650.
