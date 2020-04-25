11573 Manila Drive

Amenities

granite counters dishwasher parking recently renovated stainless steel ceiling fan

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters microwave oven range recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking

Excellent Interior Location just steps away from Park. Vaulted Ceilings on Both Floors. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen opens to Family Room. Kitchen features Beautiful Granite Countertops, Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Walk-in Pantry. Stainless Steel appliances include Convection Oven and Gas burning stove. Master Bedroom and 2 other Secondary Bedrooms are on Main Floor. Large Spacious Bonus Room/Loft on the 2nd Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. 2 Additional Bedrooms and baths on 2nd Floor. Dual Pane Windows throughout.