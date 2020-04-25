All apartments in Cypress
Last updated September 21 2019 at 7:34 AM

11573 Manila Drive

11573 Manila Drive · No Longer Available
Location

11573 Manila Drive, Cypress, CA 90630
Cypress

Amenities

granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
Excellent Interior Location just steps away from Park. Vaulted Ceilings on Both Floors. Spacious Living Room with Vaulted Ceilings and Fireplace. Upgraded Kitchen opens to Family Room. Kitchen features Beautiful Granite Countertops, Center Island, Stainless Steel Appliances, and Walk-in Pantry. Stainless Steel appliances include Convection Oven and Gas burning stove. Master Bedroom and 2 other Secondary Bedrooms are on Main Floor. Large Spacious Bonus Room/Loft on the 2nd Floor with Vaulted Ceilings. 2 Additional Bedrooms and baths on 2nd Floor. Dual Pane Windows throughout.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 11573 Manila Drive have any available units?
11573 Manila Drive doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cypress, CA.
What amenities does 11573 Manila Drive have?
Some of 11573 Manila Drive's amenities include granite counters, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 11573 Manila Drive currently offering any rent specials?
11573 Manila Drive is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 11573 Manila Drive pet-friendly?
No, 11573 Manila Drive is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Cypress.
Does 11573 Manila Drive offer parking?
Yes, 11573 Manila Drive offers parking.
Does 11573 Manila Drive have units with washers and dryers?
No, 11573 Manila Drive does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 11573 Manila Drive have a pool?
No, 11573 Manila Drive does not have a pool.
Does 11573 Manila Drive have accessible units?
No, 11573 Manila Drive does not have accessible units.
Does 11573 Manila Drive have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 11573 Manila Drive has units with dishwashers.
Does 11573 Manila Drive have units with air conditioning?
No, 11573 Manila Drive does not have units with air conditioning.
