Beautiful Home in the city of Cypress, This Remodel Home consist of 3 Bedroom Master Suite. Spacious living-room.The kitchen has new quartz counter tops. New laminate flooring, newly painted new stove , new dishwasher. Large backyard with lots of greenery, the gardener will also be included with the lease. 2 car garage attached with direct access. Cypress schools fantastic opportunity. No pets