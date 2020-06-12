Amenities

Unit Amenities fireplace patio / balcony stainless steel air conditioning dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry bathtub carpet ceiling fan extra storage garbage disposal granite counters microwave oven range refrigerator Property Amenities car wash area clubhouse 24hr gym parking playground pool bbq/grill cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly 24hr maintenance business center carport courtyard dog park guest parking hot tub internet access package receiving

Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Welcome to Verandas at Cupertino, a collection of apartment homes that cultivate community in the heart of South Bay. Surrounded by towering trees and sprawling open space, these Cupertino apartments are the perfect place to kick back, relax, and have a drink or two with your neighbor. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)