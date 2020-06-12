All apartments in Cupertino
Find more places like Verandas at Cupertino.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Cupertino, CA
/
Verandas at Cupertino
Last updated July 13 2020 at 11:59 PM

Verandas at Cupertino

20200 Lucille Ave · (408) 389-1629
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
logo
Rent Special
2 Months Free on Select Apartments & Lease Terms
Browse Similar Places
Cupertino
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all

Location

20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA 95014

Price and availability

VERIFIED 1 hour AGO

2 Bedrooms

Unit 102 · Avail. Oct 7

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 054 · Avail. Sep 13

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

Unit 014 · Avail. Oct 4

$3,499

Click to see floorplan

2 Bed · 2 Bath · 1147 sqft

See 14+ more
Prices may vary depending on lease length. We get our prices directly from Verandas at Cupertino.

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
garbage disposal
dishwasher
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
stainless steel
air conditioning
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
bathtub
carpet
ceiling fan
extra storage
garbage disposal
granite counters
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
car wash area
clubhouse
24hr gym
parking
playground
pool
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
24hr maintenance
business center
carport
courtyard
dog park
guest parking
hot tub
internet access
package receiving
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Welcome to Verandas at Cupertino, a collection of apartment homes that cultivate community in the heart of South Bay. Surrounded by towering trees and sprawling open space, these Cupertino apartments are the perfect place to kick back, relax, and have a drink or two with your neighbor. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 2.5x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs
deposit: $200 per pet
limit: 3 pets per household
rent: $65 monthly pet rent per pet
restrictions: No weight restrictions.
Parking Details: Covered lot. Covered parking available for free. Please call our leasing office for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does Verandas at Cupertino have any available units?
Verandas at Cupertino has 17 units available starting at $3,499 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for the most up-to-date unit information.
What amenities does Verandas at Cupertino have?
Some of Verandas at Cupertino's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and granite counters. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is Verandas at Cupertino currently offering any rent specials?
Verandas at Cupertino is offering the following rent specials: 2 Months Free on Select Apartments & Lease Terms
Is Verandas at Cupertino pet-friendly?
Yes, Verandas at Cupertino is pet friendly.
Does Verandas at Cupertino offer parking?
Yes, Verandas at Cupertino offers parking.
Does Verandas at Cupertino have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, Verandas at Cupertino offers units with in unit laundry.
Does Verandas at Cupertino have a pool?
Yes, Verandas at Cupertino has a pool.
Does Verandas at Cupertino have accessible units?
No, Verandas at Cupertino does not have accessible units.
Does Verandas at Cupertino have units with dishwashers?
Yes, Verandas at Cupertino has units with dishwashers.
Does Verandas at Cupertino have units with air conditioning?
Yes, Verandas at Cupertino has units with air conditioning.
Have a question for Verandas at Cupertino?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso
Cupertino, CA 95014
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy
Cupertino, CA 95014
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Markham Apartments
20800 Homestead Rd
Cupertino, CA 95014
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr
Cupertino, CA 95014
Arioso
19608 Pruneridge Ave
Cupertino, CA 95014

Similar Pages

Cupertino 1 BedroomsCupertino 2 Bedrooms
Cupertino Apartments with GymCupertino Apartments with Parking
Cupertino Studio Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

San Francisco, CASan Jose, CAOakland, CAFremont, CASunnyvale, CASanta Clara, CAConcord, CAHayward, CA
Mountain View, CASan Mateo, CABerkeley, CAWalnut Creek, CAPalo Alto, CASan Ramon, CATracy, CASan Rafael, CA
Campbell, CASanta Cruz, CAPacifica, CAMartinez, CACastro Valley, CAPleasant Hill, CARichmond, CAAntioch, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

De Anza CollegeCalifornia College of the Arts
University of California-Hastings College of LawCalifornia State University-East Bay
University of California-Berkeley
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity