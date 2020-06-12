Amenities
Contact us for a VIRTUAL TOUR! We're open for virtual tours and self-guided tours, and available to help by phone or email. Our move-in dates are flexible, and leasing can be accomplished online. Welcome to Verandas at Cupertino, a collection of apartment homes that cultivate community in the heart of South Bay. Surrounded by towering trees and sprawling open space, these Cupertino apartments are the perfect place to kick back, relax, and have a drink or two with your neighbor. (Pricing and availability subject to change, plus additional costs for utilities and third-party maintenance services.)