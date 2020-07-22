/
189 Apartments for rent in City Center, Cupertino, CA
19 Units Available
Cupertino City Center
20350 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,472
696 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,005
954 sqft
Elegant, upscale high rise in downtown Cupertino. Excellent views of nearby parks with mountains in the background. Close to I-280 and Rt. 85. Walk-in closets, granite counters, in-unit laundry and community hot tub.
14 Units Available
CUPERTINO PARK CENTER
20380 Stevens Creek Blvd, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,935
976 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,746
1240 sqft
Modern building in the heart of Cupertino, within walking distance of shopping, schools and parks. Smoke-free one- and two-bedroom units, all with large patios or balconies, walk-in closets and extra storage. Garage, pool and gym.
1 Unit Available
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard Unit 1318
20488 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,700
855 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Now dropped to $2700 from $2795! LIMITED SPECIAL OFFER: Enjoy rebates and get huge savings from your rent up to the first 3 months if you sign a lease with us on or before July 31, 2020.
15 Units Available
Fountain Park
1026 S de Anza Blvd, San Jose, CA
Studio
$1,873
400 sqft
1 Bedroom
$2,254
550 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,765
800 sqft
A quiet community near major highways. On-site amenities include a fitness center, barbecue area, spa, and large pool. Pet-friendly. Large interiors with walk-in closets, a patio or balcony, and granite countertops.
54 Units Available
The Biltmore Apartments
10097 S Blaney Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,376
783 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,256
1130 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Smoke-free, air-conditioned units with granite countertops and carpet flooring. Stainless steel appliances, in-unit laundry and extra storage space. Pool, hot tub, playground, gym and wheelchair accessible. Easy access to I-280.
55 Units Available
Villages at Cupertino
20875 Valley Green Dr, Cupertino, CA
Studio
$1,869
504 sqft
1 Bedroom
$1,920
699 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,716
918 sqft
The Villages at Cupertino offers a serene retreat in the heart of Silicon Valley and one of the best school districts in California. It is where a fast paced life meets quiet contemplation to create the perfect place to call home.
14 Units Available
Gardens of Fontainbleu
10200 Miller Ave, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,575
781 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,355
1050 sqft
4 Bedrooms
$4,650
1650 sqft
Cozy homes with extra storage and ceiling fans. Enjoy use of the on-site pool and sauna. On-site laundry available. Shop and dine at The Marketplace. Easy access to I-280.
18 Units Available
Verandas at Cupertino
20200 Lucille Ave, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
$3,499
1147 sqft
Located mere minutes from the Homestead Square Shopping Center, this community offers its residents a courtyard, pool, dog park and 24-hour gym. Units include granite counters and hardwood flooring, and have been recently renovated.
3 Units Available
Aviare
20415 Via Paviso, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,925
785 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,400
978 sqft
In the heart of Silicon Valley near popular restaurants and entertainment venues. On-site fitness center, spa and rooftop terrace. Apartments feature large spaces, and modern decor and appliances.
1 Unit Available
6967 Blue Hill Drive
6967 Blue Hill Drive, San Jose, CA
4 Bedrooms
$4,200
1300 sqft
This West San Jose family home with 4 bedrooms & 2 bathrooms has been updated and ready for you to move in. Updated kitchen with granite countertops and lots of cabinet space. Updated bathrooms, interior paint, and landscaping.
1 Unit Available
19482 Rosemarie Pl
19482 Rosemarie Place, Cupertino, CA
2 Bedrooms
Ask
3 Bedrooms
$3,850
1450 sqft
Available 08/05/20 Fully Remodelled 3 Br. 2.5 ba. Cup.
1 Unit Available
7235 Via Vico
7235 Via Vico, San Jose, CA
2 Bedrooms
$2,995
1024 sqft
Top Cupertino Schools- 1.6 miles to Apple Campus - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.com/pviewer?token=OfHXCASuJ0SM6PJUfGhSrA For a virtual tour please visit our YouTube Channel or click on the link below: https://youtu.
1 Unit Available
7219 Via Vico
7219 Via Vico, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$3,295
1305 sqft
1 bed and 1/2 bath on 1st floor- New Vinyl Plank Floors- 1.6 miles from Apple Main Campus - 360 Tour Link: https://www.asteroommls.
1 Unit Available
7679 Squirewood Way
7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino, CA
3 Bedrooms
$4,950
1673 sqft
CUPERTINO - Outstanding location for this tastefully updated home - MOVE IN INCENTIVE - Cupertino Type: Single Family House Address: 7679 Squirewood Way, Cupertino CA. 95014 Cross Streets: Rainbow and S.
1 Unit Available
20128 Stevens Creek Blvd. - Cupertino Condo Unit 204
20128 Stevens Creek Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
Ask
2 Bedrooms
$3,175
919 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Terrific Cupertino Condo - Cupertino Condo for Rent! Terrific location, walking distance to Apple Headquarters...walk to Shopping & Restaurants. Close to Hiking, Bike lanes and parks. Cupertino Schools: Eaton Elementary.
1 Unit Available
7104 Clarendon St
7104 Clarendon Street, San Jose, CA
3 Bedrooms
$2,999
1542 sqft
PLEASE NO PHONE CALLS!! 3 bed 2.
1 Unit Available
10745 N. De Anza Blvd # 105
10745 North De Anza Boulevard, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$3,300
1200 sqft
2 Bedrooms
Ask
10745 N. De Anza Blvd # 105 Available 08/01/20 Walk to Apple Campus. Schools:Cupertino Schools, Monta Vista High, Lawson Middle, Gardengate Elementary - Loft Style condominium ideally located right opposite the Apple Campus in Cupertino.
1 Unit Available
20990 Valley Green Drive
20990 Valley Green Drive, Cupertino, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,350
750 sqft
Garden style apartments, public transportation, freeway access, 6 blocks from the beach, 4 blocks from main street Santa Monica. .
8 Units Available
Evelyn Gardens
1055 E Evelyn Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,597
692 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,074
863 sqft
Modern apartments with stainless steel appliances and a fireplace. Community includes a gym and pool. Easy access to the CalTrain. Near Ponderosa Park and Santa Clara Tennis Center.
25 Units Available
City Gate at Cupertino
5608 Stevens Creek Blvd, Santa Clara, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,286
747 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,836
1083 sqft
3 Bedrooms
Ask
Stunning, updated community off I-280. Recently renovated with walk-in closets, hardwood floors, granite countertops and extra storage. Fireplaces. On-site amenities including pool, sauna, gym, business center and hot tub.
36 Units Available
Willowbend
1035 Aster Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
1 Bedroom
$2,023
632 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$2,359
924 sqft
3 Bedrooms
$3,564
1228 sqft
Premier location in Silicon Valley. This luxury community is minutes from dining and shopping. On-site amenities include a fitness center, resort-like pool, and a resident lounge. This green community features a recycling program.
23 Units Available
Revela
200 Infinity Way, Mountain View, CA
Studio
$2,690
514 sqft
1 Bedroom
$3,000
593 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,755
1017 sqft
TOUR YOUR WAY. Meet your new community, on your terms. Our doors are open by appointment-only for self-guided tours. Additionally, virtual tours via video chat are still available.
8 Units Available
Main Street Cupertino Lofts
19500 Vallco Pkwy, Cupertino, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$2,554
1127 sqft
Close to Highway 280, these homes feature walk-in showers, stainless steel appliances in kitchens and extra storage room. Community amenities include a clubhouse and a bike garage.
5 Units Available
481 on Mathilda
481 S Mathilda Ave, Sunnyvale, CA
Studio
Ask
1 Bedroom
$3,090
757 sqft
2 Bedrooms
$3,425
1182 sqft
Great location close to Caltrain and Highways 101, 237, 280, and 85. Units include quartz countertops, wood finish flooring, and washer / dryer. Community features parking, fitness center, and resident lounge.
