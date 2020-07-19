10421 Lansdale Avenue

Amenities
Beautiful Cupertino Home with Hardwood Floors. Large Backyard, great for entertaining. Excellent Schools. - Stunning 3br/2ba home located in a beautiful Cupertino neighborhood. Available now. Close to Apple, Vallco shopping center, DeAnza College and Wilson Park. Near Hwy 280, Hwy 85 and Stevens Creek Blvd. Many shuttles pick up at Vallco (Google, eBay, etc.) Additional studio/den with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home with upgraded carpet in the family room. Large master bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Second bathroom recently remodeled. 2 car garage with W/D included. Big backyard with deck, grass and hot tub, great for entertaining. Mature fruit trees and plants galore in this European-style garden. Recessed lighting in living and family room. Ample storage space. Great Cupertino Schools.
Parking
2 car garage, driveway and street parking
Pets
No Pets
Laundry
W/D Included in garage
HVAC
Central Forced Air Heating & AC
Utilities
Tenant pays all utilities except gardener
Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
C.B. Eaton Elementary
Sam H. Lawson Middle
Cupertino High
(RLNE5914183)