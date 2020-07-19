All apartments in Cupertino
Last updated July 15 2020 at 7:17 PM

10421 Lansdale Avenue

10421 Lansdale Avenue · No Longer Available
Location

10421 Lansdale Avenue, Cupertino, CA 95014

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
air conditioning
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
fireplace
hardwood floors
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
parking
garage
hot tub
Beautiful Cupertino Home with Hardwood Floors. Large Backyard, great for entertaining. Excellent Schools. - Stunning 3br/2ba home located in a beautiful Cupertino neighborhood. Available now. Close to Apple, Vallco shopping center, DeAnza College and Wilson Park. Near Hwy 280, Hwy 85 and Stevens Creek Blvd. Many shuttles pick up at Vallco (Google, eBay, etc.) Additional studio/den with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home with upgraded carpet in the family room. Large master bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Second bathroom recently remodeled. 2 car garage with W/D included. Big backyard with deck, grass and hot tub, great for entertaining. Mature fruit trees and plants galore in this European-style garden. Recessed lighting in living and family room. Ample storage space. Great Cupertino Schools.

Parking
2 car garage, driveway and street parking

Pets
No Pets

Laundry
W/D Included in garage

HVAC
Central Forced Air Heating & AC

Utilities
Tenant pays all utilities except gardener

Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)
C.B. Eaton Elementary
Sam H. Lawson Middle
Cupertino High

If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.compassproperty.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.

(RLNE5914183)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have any available units?
10421 Lansdale Avenue doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Cupertino, CA.
What amenities does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have?
Some of 10421 Lansdale Avenue's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 10421 Lansdale Avenue currently offering any rent specials?
10421 Lansdale Avenue is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 10421 Lansdale Avenue pet-friendly?
Yes, 10421 Lansdale Avenue is pet friendly.
Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue offer parking?
Yes, 10421 Lansdale Avenue offers parking.
Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have units with washers and dryers?
No, 10421 Lansdale Avenue does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have a pool?
No, 10421 Lansdale Avenue does not have a pool.
Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have accessible units?
No, 10421 Lansdale Avenue does not have accessible units.
Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have units with dishwashers?
No, 10421 Lansdale Avenue does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 10421 Lansdale Avenue have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 10421 Lansdale Avenue has units with air conditioning.
