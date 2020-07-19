10421 Lansdale Avenue

Amenities

patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly garage recently renovated air conditioning

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet fireplace hardwood floors patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly parking garage hot tub

Beautiful Cupertino Home with Hardwood Floors. Large Backyard, great for entertaining. Excellent Schools. - Stunning 3br/2ba home located in a beautiful Cupertino neighborhood. Available now. Close to Apple, Vallco shopping center, DeAnza College and Wilson Park. Near Hwy 280, Hwy 85 and Stevens Creek Blvd. Many shuttles pick up at Vallco (Google, eBay, etc.) Additional studio/den with fireplace. Hardwood floors throughout the home with upgraded carpet in the family room. Large master bedroom with remodeled bathroom. Second bathroom recently remodeled. 2 car garage with W/D included. Big backyard with deck, grass and hot tub, great for entertaining. Mature fruit trees and plants galore in this European-style garden. Recessed lighting in living and family room. Ample storage space. Great Cupertino Schools.



Parking

2 car garage, driveway and street parking



Pets

No Pets



Laundry

W/D Included in garage



HVAC

Central Forced Air Heating & AC



Utilities

Tenant pays all utilities except gardener



Schools(*Tenants to Verify*)

C.B. Eaton Elementary

Sam H. Lawson Middle

Cupertino High



If this doesn’t quite meet your needs, check out our other available properties at www.compassproperty.com or give us a call at 408-720-0920.



(RLNE5914183)