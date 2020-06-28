825 Carlton Place

Amenities
Welcome home to Carlton Place! This home was newly constructed in 2018 and is ready for you to enjoy. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and plenty of living space. As you enter you will appreciate the large open living area. The beautiful kitchen is open, with plenty of cabinet space and a large kitchen island and breakfast bar. You'll be pleased to find one bedroom and full bath are located downstairs, perfect for guests or a home office. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and the laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious, with a large walk-in closet, massive double vanity, and a rain shower! Down the hall you will find 3 more bedrooms, one with its own bath. The 4th bath features a double vanity. The private back yard features a patio and faux grass, it is virtually maintenance free. Don't wait as this home is sure to rent quickly.
SCHOOL DISTRICT: Charter Oak Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant billed $150/month for electricity. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $65 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.