Covina, CA
825 Carlton Place
Last updated October 14 2019 at 7:19 AM

825 Carlton Place

825 Carlton Pl
Location

825 Carlton Pl, Covina, CA 91724
Covina

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pet friendly
new construction
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
patio / balcony
walk in closets
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
cats allowed
dogs allowed
new construction
pet friendly
Welcome home to Carlton Place! This home was newly constructed in 2018 and is ready for you to enjoy. The home features 5 bedrooms, 4 full bathrooms, and plenty of living space. As you enter you will appreciate the large open living area. The beautiful kitchen is open, with plenty of cabinet space and a large kitchen island and breakfast bar. You'll be pleased to find one bedroom and full bath are located downstairs, perfect for guests or a home office. Upstairs you will find 4 more bedrooms and the laundry room. The master bedroom is spacious, with a large walk-in closet, massive double vanity, and a rain shower! Down the hall you will find 3 more bedrooms, one with its own bath. The 4th bath features a double vanity. The private back yard features a patio and faux grass, it is virtually maintenance free. Don't wait as this home is sure to rent quickly.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Charter Oak Unified School District
UTILITIES: Tenant billed $150/month for electricity. Tenant responsible for all other utilities.
LANDSCAPING: Tenant billed $65 monthly
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo with application.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 825 Carlton Place have any available units?
825 Carlton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 825 Carlton Place have?
Some of 825 Carlton Place's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 825 Carlton Place currently offering any rent specials?
825 Carlton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 825 Carlton Place pet-friendly?
Yes, 825 Carlton Place is pet friendly.
Does 825 Carlton Place offer parking?
No, 825 Carlton Place does not offer parking.
Does 825 Carlton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 825 Carlton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 825 Carlton Place have a pool?
No, 825 Carlton Place does not have a pool.
Does 825 Carlton Place have accessible units?
No, 825 Carlton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 825 Carlton Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 825 Carlton Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 825 Carlton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 825 Carlton Place does not have units with air conditioning.
