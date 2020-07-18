All apartments in Covina
Find more places like 756 E Camellia Dri.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Covina, CA
/
756 E Camellia Dri
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

756 E Camellia Dri

756 Camellia Drive · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Covina
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all
Apartments with Gym
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

756 Camellia Drive, Covina, CA 91723
Covina-Valley

Amenities

garage
bbq/grill
microwave
range
Unit Amenities
microwave
range
Property Amenities
bbq/grill
garage
Covina - Charming well-maintained Single-story Home in the desired neighborhood near the heart of Covina. 3 bedroom and 2 bathrooms. 3 Car Garage over 1500+ sq.ft. On a cul-de-sac street that features a stunning 180+ degree view. Has a large backyard with a BBQ pit. Dual Pane Windows & a sliding door are being installed. Newer Kitchen counter with sink, stove, and microwave. Walking distance to various Restaurants, Shopping Centers, Retail Stores such as Target, Walmart, IKEA, and Supermarket. Conveniently located to many schools in the area. Near 10/605/57 Freeways. Easy access to I10 Fast trak/Metro Express lane which takes you straight to Downtown LA.

No Pets Allowed

(RLNE4704307)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 756 E Camellia Dri have any available units?
756 E Camellia Dri doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 756 E Camellia Dri have?
Some of 756 E Camellia Dri's amenities include garage, bbq/grill, and microwave. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 756 E Camellia Dri currently offering any rent specials?
756 E Camellia Dri is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 756 E Camellia Dri pet-friendly?
No, 756 E Camellia Dri is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Covina.
Does 756 E Camellia Dri offer parking?
Yes, 756 E Camellia Dri offers parking.
Does 756 E Camellia Dri have units with washers and dryers?
No, 756 E Camellia Dri does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 756 E Camellia Dri have a pool?
No, 756 E Camellia Dri does not have a pool.
Does 756 E Camellia Dri have accessible units?
No, 756 E Camellia Dri does not have accessible units.
Does 756 E Camellia Dri have units with dishwashers?
No, 756 E Camellia Dri does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 756 E Camellia Dri have units with air conditioning?
No, 756 E Camellia Dri does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
How to Find a Sublet
How Do I Find an Apartment Fast?
College Student’s Guide to Off-Campus Housing
How to Rent an Apartment Out of State
When is the Best Time to Rent an Apartment?
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Vista Pointe
1400 N Grand Ave
Covina, CA 91724
Covina Grand
1160 N Conwell Ave
Covina, CA 91722
Las Palmas Apartments
777 W Covina Blvd
Covina, CA 91722

Similar Pages

Covina 1 BedroomsCovina 2 Bedrooms
Covina Apartments with BalconiesCovina Apartments with Gyms
Covina Apartments with Pools

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CA
Fullerton, CACosta Mesa, CAOntario, CAOrange, CATorrance, CALa Verne, CAWestminster, CAHawthorne, CALakewood, CABellflower, CABaldwin Park, CA
Monrovia, CAYorba Linda, CAMonterey Park, CAGardena, CAParamount, CAHacienda Heights, CAEastvale, CASouth Pasadena, CARowland Heights, CAAzusa, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California Institute of TechnologyPacific Oaks College
California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los Angeles