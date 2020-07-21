516 E Nubia Street

Amenities

patio / balcony granite counters pet friendly recently renovated walk in closets pool

Unit Amenities air conditioning granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly pool

Charming single family home for rent in the City of Covina. This property is located in a gated community with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1568 living sqft., and central air/heat. Enter into the living room with tile floors and high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and lots of cabinets for storage. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find the 2 remaining bedrooms / master suites each with their own bathroom and walk in closet. The backyard offers a large covered patio and grass area with colorful flower beds perfect for entertaining. There is also a community pool great for hot summer days. This property is located off Barranca Ave and Cienega Ave in the City of Covina.



SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley Unified

UTILITIES: Tenant pays all

LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard. Tenant responsible for the backyard.

PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications.