Covina, CA
516 E Nubia Street
Last updated February 7 2020

516 E Nubia Street

516 East Nubia Street
Location

516 East Nubia Street, Covina, CA 91722
Covina

Amenities

Unit Amenities
air conditioning
granite counters
patio / balcony
walk in closets
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
pool
Charming single family home for rent in the City of Covina. This property is located in a gated community with 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, 1568 living sqft., and central air/heat. Enter into the living room with tile floors and high vaulted ceilings. The kitchen has been upgraded with granite countertops and lots of cabinets for storage. There is one bedroom and one full bathroom downstairs. Upstairs you will find the 2 remaining bedrooms / master suites each with their own bathroom and walk in closet. The backyard offers a large covered patio and grass area with colorful flower beds perfect for entertaining. There is also a community pool great for hot summer days. This property is located off Barranca Ave and Cienega Ave in the City of Covina.

SCHOOL DISTRICT: Covina Valley Unified
UTILITIES: Tenant pays all
LANDSCAPING: HOA takes care of the front yard. Tenant responsible for the backyard.
PET POLICY: Small pets may be allowed. Submit photo(s) w/applications.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 300
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 516 E Nubia Street have any available units?
516 E Nubia Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Covina, CA.
What amenities does 516 E Nubia Street have?
Some of 516 E Nubia Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 516 E Nubia Street currently offering any rent specials?
516 E Nubia Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 516 E Nubia Street pet-friendly?
Yes, 516 E Nubia Street is pet friendly.
Does 516 E Nubia Street offer parking?
No, 516 E Nubia Street does not offer parking.
Does 516 E Nubia Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 516 E Nubia Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 516 E Nubia Street have a pool?
Yes, 516 E Nubia Street has a pool.
Does 516 E Nubia Street have accessible units?
No, 516 E Nubia Street does not have accessible units.
Does 516 E Nubia Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 516 E Nubia Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 516 E Nubia Street have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 516 E Nubia Street has units with air conditioning.
