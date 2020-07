Amenities

Neat and clean upgraded home on a quiet street with new paint, new flooring, new windows and doors, and is within walking distance to schools, shopping and transportation. Features include: 3 bedrooms, 2 bathrooms, a living room with a fireplace, a spacious kitchen, a family room/dining room and a 2 car detached garage. Small back yard with a covered patio.