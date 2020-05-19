All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 8 Green Brier Circle.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
8 Green Brier Circle
Last updated May 19 2020 at 9:06 AM

8 Green Brier Circle

8 Green Brier Circle · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

8 Green Brier Circle, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
bathtub
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
pool
garage
tennis court
Inside the gates of Coto de Caza you will find this luxurious condo for lease. The unobstructed views of the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course are amazing. This upstairs end unit features luxury vinyl plank flooring and brand new paint throughout. The bright white kitchen has quartz countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom contains dual sinks, white quartz counters, designer mirrors, dual closets, and a beautiful walk-in shower with marble accents. The second bathroom has finishes that match the master bathroom plus a huge soaking tub to enjoy. A large laundry room with washer/dryer as well as upper storage cabinets is included. Walk to the Fairway Oaks community pool situated just behind the oak grove only yards away. Grab a bottle of wine out of the built-in wine fridge and sit on the balcony, or snuggle up in front of the warm gas fireplace and enjoy the gorgeous views! Parking is easy with a driveway and two enclosed garages. Coto features golf courses, tennis courts, pools, hiking trails, equestrian facilities, and multiple parks. This is the lifestyle for you!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Green Brier Circle have any available units?
8 Green Brier Circle doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 8 Green Brier Circle have?
Some of 8 Green Brier Circle's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Green Brier Circle currently offering any rent specials?
8 Green Brier Circle is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Green Brier Circle pet-friendly?
No, 8 Green Brier Circle is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 8 Green Brier Circle offer parking?
Yes, 8 Green Brier Circle offers parking.
Does 8 Green Brier Circle have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 8 Green Brier Circle offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Green Brier Circle have a pool?
Yes, 8 Green Brier Circle has a pool.
Does 8 Green Brier Circle have accessible units?
No, 8 Green Brier Circle does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Green Brier Circle have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Green Brier Circle has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Green Brier Circle have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Green Brier Circle does not have units with air conditioning.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rental Fraud: Top Tips for Avoiding Common Scams
The Beginner’s Guide to Renters Insurance
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego