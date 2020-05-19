8 Green Brier Circle

Amenities

Inside the gates of Coto de Caza you will find this luxurious condo for lease. The unobstructed views of the 8th and 9th holes of the golf course are amazing. This upstairs end unit features luxury vinyl plank flooring and brand new paint throughout. The bright white kitchen has quartz countertops and brand new stainless steel appliances. The master bathroom contains dual sinks, white quartz counters, designer mirrors, dual closets, and a beautiful walk-in shower with marble accents. The second bathroom has finishes that match the master bathroom plus a huge soaking tub to enjoy. A large laundry room with washer/dryer as well as upper storage cabinets is included. Walk to the Fairway Oaks community pool situated just behind the oak grove only yards away. Grab a bottle of wine out of the built-in wine fridge and sit on the balcony, or snuggle up in front of the warm gas fireplace and enjoy the gorgeous views! Parking is easy with a driveway and two enclosed garages. Coto features golf courses, tennis courts, pools, hiking trails, equestrian facilities, and multiple parks. This is the lifestyle for you!