Coto de Caza, CA
8 Brassie Lane
Last updated January 23 2020 at 5:46 AM

8 Brassie Lane

8 Brassie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

8 Brassie Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Andalusia

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
playground
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
ice maker
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
playground
Rare opportunity to live in the exclusive gated community of Coto De Caza! This dramatic Andalusia townhome features an extraordinary private setting, attached on one side & has a large driveway. The concrete patio is over sized in a serene setting. This unit is spacious with high soaring ceilings and lots of windows for lighting. All flooring throughout has been upgraded with wood like tile. The living room has a fireplace with custom gas logs for those cool evenings. The kitchen is large with newer appliances that include a refrigerator/freezer. Upgraded quartz counter tops & tile back splash has been installed along with refinished cabinetry. Stainless steel sink & faucet have also be installed. Light fixtures in the kitchen & dining room have been updated. This home has sliding glass doors that take you out on to the spacious patio that backs up to natural walking & hiking trails that go throughout the community. The Coto De Caza community offers a 24 hour guard gate, beautiful hiking and horse trails, playgrounds and sports park. This home won’t last!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 8 Brassie Lane have any available units?
8 Brassie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 8 Brassie Lane have?
Some of 8 Brassie Lane's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 8 Brassie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
8 Brassie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 8 Brassie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 8 Brassie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 8 Brassie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 8 Brassie Lane offers parking.
Does 8 Brassie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 8 Brassie Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 8 Brassie Lane have a pool?
No, 8 Brassie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 8 Brassie Lane have accessible units?
No, 8 Brassie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 8 Brassie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 8 Brassie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 8 Brassie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 8 Brassie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
