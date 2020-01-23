8 Brassie Lane

Amenities
Rare opportunity to live in the exclusive gated community of Coto De Caza! This dramatic Andalusia townhome features an extraordinary private setting, attached on one side & has a large driveway. The concrete patio is over sized in a serene setting. This unit is spacious with high soaring ceilings and lots of windows for lighting. All flooring throughout has been upgraded with wood like tile. The living room has a fireplace with custom gas logs for those cool evenings. The kitchen is large with newer appliances that include a refrigerator/freezer. Upgraded quartz counter tops & tile back splash has been installed along with refinished cabinetry. Stainless steel sink & faucet have also be installed. Light fixtures in the kitchen & dining room have been updated. This home has sliding glass doors that take you out on to the spacious patio that backs up to natural walking & hiking trails that go throughout the community. The Coto De Caza community offers a 24 hour guard gate, beautiful hiking and horse trails, playgrounds and sports park. This home won’t last!