7 Yale Ct. Available 02/01/20 Single Story house in Coto de Caza! - If you are searching for a spacious 2 bedroom PLUS office/den in a single level floorplan, then look no further! This single family detatched home in the beautiful and prestigious gated community of Coto de Caza offers an open concept layout, accentuated by the vaulted ceilings and bright walls. Tile and wood flooring throughout, with one bedroom carpeted. Washer/Dryer/Refrigerator provided for tenant use without warranty. Yard has plenty of space for your green thumb... that is, when you're not enjoying the views!



