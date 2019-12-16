52 Apache Dr.

Amenities

pet friendly recently renovated

Unit Amenities recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Gorgeously Remodeled Large Home in Wagon Wheel - Incredible "WOW" factor with this remodeled gem in South OC! From the fresh interior and exterior paint job, to the brand new flooring throughout, this home looks outstanding. Stunning vaulted ceilings and classy crown molding are just a couple of the features to marvel at in this home. The downstairs offers a good size bonus room or office, which is easily usable as a 5th bedroom. Relax in the beautifully landscaped backyard (maintenance provided). This home's neighborhood of Wagon Wheel is located between the gates of prestigious Coto De Caza and the convenient 241 Transportation Corridor, and enjoys a peaceful "country" feel, yet is very close to award winning schools (such as Tesoro High School), great shops and restaurants and parks.



(RLNE5176439)