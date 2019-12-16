All apartments in Coto de Caza
Last updated December 16 2019 at 1:21 PM

52 Apache Dr.

52 Apache Drive · No Longer Available
Location

52 Apache Drive, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

pet friendly
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Gorgeously Remodeled Large Home in Wagon Wheel - Incredible "WOW" factor with this remodeled gem in South OC! From the fresh interior and exterior paint job, to the brand new flooring throughout, this home looks outstanding. Stunning vaulted ceilings and classy crown molding are just a couple of the features to marvel at in this home. The downstairs offers a good size bonus room or office, which is easily usable as a 5th bedroom. Relax in the beautifully landscaped backyard (maintenance provided). This home's neighborhood of Wagon Wheel is located between the gates of prestigious Coto De Caza and the convenient 241 Transportation Corridor, and enjoys a peaceful "country" feel, yet is very close to award winning schools (such as Tesoro High School), great shops and restaurants and parks.

(RLNE5176439)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 52 Apache Dr. have any available units?
52 Apache Dr. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
Is 52 Apache Dr. currently offering any rent specials?
52 Apache Dr. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 52 Apache Dr. pet-friendly?
Yes, 52 Apache Dr. is pet friendly.
Does 52 Apache Dr. offer parking?
No, 52 Apache Dr. does not offer parking.
Does 52 Apache Dr. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 52 Apache Dr. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 52 Apache Dr. have a pool?
No, 52 Apache Dr. does not have a pool.
Does 52 Apache Dr. have accessible units?
No, 52 Apache Dr. does not have accessible units.
Does 52 Apache Dr. have units with dishwashers?
No, 52 Apache Dr. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 52 Apache Dr. have units with air conditioning?
No, 52 Apache Dr. does not have units with air conditioning.

