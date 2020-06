Amenities

Darling home with amazing golf course views! This home is located on the 17th hole on the south course. Nicely updated throughout with dark stained hardwood floors, newer carpet and paint, updated kitchen, wood molding, base and crown. Fantastic low maintenance yard. Located in a quiet neighborhood and right across the street to a park/tot lot. Two car garage with cabinetry and storage. Newer HVAC (furnace and AC).This home is a must see!