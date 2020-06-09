All apartments in Coto de Caza
42 Via Candelaria
Last updated June 9 2020 at 1:58 AM

42 Via Candelaria

42 Via Candelaria · No Longer Available
Location

42 Via Candelaria, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
parking
stainless steel
walk in closets
pool
Available for a June 1st move in, your summer fun can begin here! Vacation on the GOLF COURSE in this GREAT two-story home in Coto De Caza which is beautifully positioned RIGHT ON THE GOLF COURSE! Complete kitchen & guest bath remodel with travertine floors, new cabinets, and granite counter tops. The kitchen, which is also open to the family room, features stainless steel appliances and is complimented by neutral tones throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. As you enter the Master Bedroom, your eye is drawn to the windows and directly out to the PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE MOUNTAINS AND THE GOLF COURSE! The master also features a walk-in closet and dressing area. The front yard is maintained and watered by the association and the community pool is just steps away and maintained by the hoa. With one of the best locations in Coto's gated community, I’m guessing that most of your time will either be spent ON the course or PEACEFULLY SITTING in the backyard on the spacious patio enjoying the spectacular beauty and PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE HILLS, MOUNTAINS AND LUSH GREEN COURSE!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 42 Via Candelaria have any available units?
42 Via Candelaria doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 42 Via Candelaria have?
Some of 42 Via Candelaria's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 42 Via Candelaria currently offering any rent specials?
42 Via Candelaria is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 42 Via Candelaria pet-friendly?
No, 42 Via Candelaria is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 42 Via Candelaria offer parking?
Yes, 42 Via Candelaria offers parking.
Does 42 Via Candelaria have units with washers and dryers?
No, 42 Via Candelaria does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 42 Via Candelaria have a pool?
Yes, 42 Via Candelaria has a pool.
Does 42 Via Candelaria have accessible units?
No, 42 Via Candelaria does not have accessible units.
Does 42 Via Candelaria have units with dishwashers?
No, 42 Via Candelaria does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 42 Via Candelaria have units with air conditioning?
No, 42 Via Candelaria does not have units with air conditioning.

