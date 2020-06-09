42 Via Candelaria

Amenities

Available for a June 1st move in, your summer fun can begin here! Vacation on the GOLF COURSE in this GREAT two-story home in Coto De Caza which is beautifully positioned RIGHT ON THE GOLF COURSE! Complete kitchen & guest bath remodel with travertine floors, new cabinets, and granite counter tops. The kitchen, which is also open to the family room, features stainless steel appliances and is complimented by neutral tones throughout. All bedrooms are upstairs. As you enter the Master Bedroom, your eye is drawn to the windows and directly out to the PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE MOUNTAINS AND THE GOLF COURSE! The master also features a walk-in closet and dressing area. The front yard is maintained and watered by the association and the community pool is just steps away and maintained by the hoa. With one of the best locations in Coto's gated community, I’m guessing that most of your time will either be spent ON the course or PEACEFULLY SITTING in the backyard on the spacious patio enjoying the spectacular beauty and PANORAMIC VIEW OF THE HILLS, MOUNTAINS AND LUSH GREEN COURSE!