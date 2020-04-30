All apartments in Coto de Caza
35 Spoon Ln
35 Spoon Ln

35 Spoon Lane · No Longer Available
Location

35 Spoon Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Andalusia

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
pet friendly
ceiling fan
carpet
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
granite counters
hardwood floors
refrigerator
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Coto View Townhome - 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft - Enjoy the remarkable indoor AND outdoor space this luxurious end-unit townhome offers... that is, when you're not gazing at the beautiful views from the backyard! The downstairs has nice, dark wood floors, and the carpet upstairs is brand new. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms PLUS a loft (optional bedroom 4). great for the home office or play room. The home also features crown molding throughout, ceiling fans, granite counters, plantation shutters, and a wine refrigerator. Nestled behind the prestigious Coto gates, this home has access to all of the exclusive facilities!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 35 Spoon Ln have any available units?
35 Spoon Ln doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 35 Spoon Ln have?
Some of 35 Spoon Ln's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 35 Spoon Ln currently offering any rent specials?
35 Spoon Ln is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 35 Spoon Ln pet-friendly?
Yes, 35 Spoon Ln is pet friendly.
Does 35 Spoon Ln offer parking?
No, 35 Spoon Ln does not offer parking.
Does 35 Spoon Ln have units with washers and dryers?
No, 35 Spoon Ln does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 35 Spoon Ln have a pool?
No, 35 Spoon Ln does not have a pool.
Does 35 Spoon Ln have accessible units?
No, 35 Spoon Ln does not have accessible units.
Does 35 Spoon Ln have units with dishwashers?
No, 35 Spoon Ln does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 35 Spoon Ln have units with air conditioning?
No, 35 Spoon Ln does not have units with air conditioning.

