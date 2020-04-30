35 Spoon Ln

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan granite counters hardwood floors refrigerator Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly

Coto View Townhome - 3 Bedrooms PLUS Loft - Enjoy the remarkable indoor AND outdoor space this luxurious end-unit townhome offers... that is, when you're not gazing at the beautiful views from the backyard! The downstairs has nice, dark wood floors, and the carpet upstairs is brand new. The upstairs has 3 bedrooms PLUS a loft (optional bedroom 4). great for the home office or play room. The home also features crown molding throughout, ceiling fans, granite counters, plantation shutters, and a wine refrigerator. Nestled behind the prestigious Coto gates, this home has access to all of the exclusive facilities!



(RLNE5702696)