Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
33 Creek View
Last updated March 19 2019 at 9:52 PM

33 Creek View

33 Creek View Rd · No Longer Available
Location

33 Creek View Rd, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
pet friendly
CORNER LOT Location on a SMALL culdesac with no homes behind in the guard gated community of COTO DE CAZA 3 bedrooms plus LOFT with 2 full bathrooms and powder room, Cherry HARDWOOD flooring throughout the ground level, Modern carpet on second level, REMODELED Euro White Kitchen with grey CEASARSTONE countertops and GLASS tile backsplash, oversized CENTER island, GAS BURNER cook top, Stainless steel FRIDGE, Master Suite with glass slider to access the balcony, TILE in Master Bathroom, large shower, double sinks with maple cabinetry, walkin in closet, PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout the spacious home, ceiling FANS in all rooms plus NEWER AIR conditioning unit, UPSTAIRS laundry with cabinets, OAK LINEN cupboards in the hall way, OPEN FLOOR PLAN from kitchen to family room with BUILT INS and fireplace, WRAP around yard with patio and landscaping, BUILTIN BARBEQUE, 2 car garage with direct access, PETS welcome, many parks, hiking and biking trails throughout the GUARD GATED community of COTO DE CAZA

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
deposit: 500
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Creek View have any available units?
33 Creek View doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 33 Creek View have?
Some of 33 Creek View's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Creek View currently offering any rent specials?
33 Creek View is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Creek View pet-friendly?
Yes, 33 Creek View is pet friendly.
Does 33 Creek View offer parking?
Yes, 33 Creek View offers parking.
Does 33 Creek View have units with washers and dryers?
No, 33 Creek View does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Creek View have a pool?
No, 33 Creek View does not have a pool.
Does 33 Creek View have accessible units?
No, 33 Creek View does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Creek View have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Creek View has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Creek View have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 33 Creek View has units with air conditioning.
