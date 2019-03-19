33 Creek View

Amenities

CORNER LOT Location on a SMALL culdesac with no homes behind in the guard gated community of COTO DE CAZA 3 bedrooms plus LOFT with 2 full bathrooms and powder room, Cherry HARDWOOD flooring throughout the ground level, Modern carpet on second level, REMODELED Euro White Kitchen with grey CEASARSTONE countertops and GLASS tile backsplash, oversized CENTER island, GAS BURNER cook top, Stainless steel FRIDGE, Master Suite with glass slider to access the balcony, TILE in Master Bathroom, large shower, double sinks with maple cabinetry, walkin in closet, PLANTATION SHUTTERS throughout the spacious home, ceiling FANS in all rooms plus NEWER AIR conditioning unit, UPSTAIRS laundry with cabinets, OAK LINEN cupboards in the hall way, OPEN FLOOR PLAN from kitchen to family room with BUILT INS and fireplace, WRAP around yard with patio and landscaping, BUILTIN BARBEQUE, 2 car garage with direct access, PETS welcome, many parks, hiking and biking trails throughout the GUARD GATED community of COTO DE CAZA