33 Birdie Lane

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace granite counters hardwood floors in unit laundry microwave range refrigerator walk in closets recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities clubhouse on-site laundry parking garage guest suite tennis court

Highly upgraded Greystone Villa situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with impressive views of the Coto Valley. The Master Plannned community of Coto de Caza is truly “one of a kind” and offers a distinctive way of life through its countless amenities. Enjoy over 5,000 acres of sprawling natural landscape, the winding trails that take you to the reaches of the Cleveland National Forest, the countless sports fields and courts complete with recreational activities, clubhouses, golf, swimming, tennis and the tranquil parks that makes Coto one of the most sought after communities.This home is truly a turnkey experience with three bedrooms (one main floor bedroom and bath) plus large bonus area. Awesome kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator, hardwood flooring & granite counters. The master bedroom is also beautifully done with granite counter tops in the bath with custom cabinets and a large walk in closet with organizers & cedar lining. Guest suite features ceiling fan, wall closet, and spacious bath with granite counters. Spacious family room with fireplace and built in entertainment center. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. This property is also conveniently located just steps to the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club.