Coto de Caza, CA
33 Birdie Lane
Last updated February 23 2020 at 9:16 AM

33 Birdie Lane

33 Birdie Lane · No Longer Available
Location

33 Birdie Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Greystone Villas

Amenities

in unit laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
microwave
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
clubhouse
on-site laundry
parking
garage
guest suite
tennis court
Highly upgraded Greystone Villa situated at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with impressive views of the Coto Valley. The Master Plannned community of Coto de Caza is truly “one of a kind” and offers a distinctive way of life through its countless amenities. Enjoy over 5,000 acres of sprawling natural landscape, the winding trails that take you to the reaches of the Cleveland National Forest, the countless sports fields and courts complete with recreational activities, clubhouses, golf, swimming, tennis and the tranquil parks that makes Coto one of the most sought after communities.This home is truly a turnkey experience with three bedrooms (one main floor bedroom and bath) plus large bonus area. Awesome kitchen featuring custom cabinetry, wine refrigerator, stainless steel appliances including built in refrigerator, hardwood flooring & granite counters. The master bedroom is also beautifully done with granite counter tops in the bath with custom cabinets and a large walk in closet with organizers & cedar lining. Guest suite features ceiling fan, wall closet, and spacious bath with granite counters. Spacious family room with fireplace and built in entertainment center. Laundry room with washer and dryer included. This property is also conveniently located just steps to the Coto de Caza Golf & Racquet Club.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 33 Birdie Lane have any available units?
33 Birdie Lane doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 33 Birdie Lane have?
Some of 33 Birdie Lane's amenities include in unit laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 33 Birdie Lane currently offering any rent specials?
33 Birdie Lane is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 33 Birdie Lane pet-friendly?
No, 33 Birdie Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 33 Birdie Lane offer parking?
Yes, 33 Birdie Lane offers parking.
Does 33 Birdie Lane have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 33 Birdie Lane offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 33 Birdie Lane have a pool?
No, 33 Birdie Lane does not have a pool.
Does 33 Birdie Lane have accessible units?
No, 33 Birdie Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 33 Birdie Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 33 Birdie Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 33 Birdie Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 33 Birdie Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
