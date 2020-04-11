32 Whippoorwill Road

Amenities

Nestled in the private gated community of Stonecliffe is an outstanding executive pool home you will be proud to call home. Situated on a single loaded street with views of open space from the front and neighborhood & mountain views in the back. Inside is beautifully appointed with custom wood wainscoting dining room and coffered ceiling living room, plus a master suite your friends will be envious of. The downstairs area is open concept living. The kitchen has double ovens, a 4-burner gas range, trash compactor and walk-in pantry with plenty of space between the kitchen and family room for a kitchen table. The wall of windows at the back of the home look out on to the never ending view. The backyard has a built-in BBQ, space of dining, a cozy swing for morning coffee and a salt water pool & spa with solar heating. There are 3 large secondary bedrooms and an open loft or media area. The guest bath has dual sinks, an extra large walk-in shower with custom tiling and marble floors. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall with a private deck looking out to the views, and a bathroom suite you won’t want to leave. A free standing jetted tub, marble HEATED floors, a 5-jet shower system and an oversized walk-in closet with custom organizers. It’s located walking distance from Wagon Wheel elementary and a short drive to intermediate and high school. All rated 9 or 10. Enjoy hikes at Riley Wilderness Park or join Coto De Caza Country Club for outstanding golf and social events.