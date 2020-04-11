All apartments in Coto de Caza
32 Whippoorwill Road
32 Whippoorwill Road

32 Whippoorwill Road · No Longer Available
Location

32 Whippoorwill Road, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

patio / balcony
dishwasher
garage
walk in closets
pool
hot tub
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Nestled in the private gated community of Stonecliffe is an outstanding executive pool home you will be proud to call home. Situated on a single loaded street with views of open space from the front and neighborhood & mountain views in the back. Inside is beautifully appointed with custom wood wainscoting dining room and coffered ceiling living room, plus a master suite your friends will be envious of. The downstairs area is open concept living. The kitchen has double ovens, a 4-burner gas range, trash compactor and walk-in pantry with plenty of space between the kitchen and family room for a kitchen table. The wall of windows at the back of the home look out on to the never ending view. The backyard has a built-in BBQ, space of dining, a cozy swing for morning coffee and a salt water pool & spa with solar heating. There are 3 large secondary bedrooms and an open loft or media area. The guest bath has dual sinks, an extra large walk-in shower with custom tiling and marble floors. The master bedroom is at the end of the hall with a private deck looking out to the views, and a bathroom suite you won’t want to leave. A free standing jetted tub, marble HEATED floors, a 5-jet shower system and an oversized walk-in closet with custom organizers. It’s located walking distance from Wagon Wheel elementary and a short drive to intermediate and high school. All rated 9 or 10. Enjoy hikes at Riley Wilderness Park or join Coto De Caza Country Club for outstanding golf and social events.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 32 Whippoorwill Road have any available units?
32 Whippoorwill Road doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 32 Whippoorwill Road have?
Some of 32 Whippoorwill Road's amenities include patio / balcony, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 32 Whippoorwill Road currently offering any rent specials?
32 Whippoorwill Road is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 32 Whippoorwill Road pet-friendly?
No, 32 Whippoorwill Road is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 32 Whippoorwill Road offer parking?
Yes, 32 Whippoorwill Road offers parking.
Does 32 Whippoorwill Road have units with washers and dryers?
No, 32 Whippoorwill Road does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 32 Whippoorwill Road have a pool?
Yes, 32 Whippoorwill Road has a pool.
Does 32 Whippoorwill Road have accessible units?
No, 32 Whippoorwill Road does not have accessible units.
Does 32 Whippoorwill Road have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 32 Whippoorwill Road has units with dishwashers.
Does 32 Whippoorwill Road have units with air conditioning?
No, 32 Whippoorwill Road does not have units with air conditioning.
