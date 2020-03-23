All apartments in Coto de Caza
Last updated March 23 2020 at 3:04 PM

31132 Via Consuelo

31132 Via Consuelo · No Longer Available
Location

31132 Via Consuelo, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
The Arbours

Amenities

granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
carpet
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Whole Furnished, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, ultimate entertainer's estate in Coto de Caza's Arbours Neighborhood, more than 1 acre of mostly flat space provides the various luxurious settings. Recent amazing remodeled throughout inside & out : grand marble floor entrance open to dramatic spiral stairway w/upgraded carpet, cathedral ceiling with beautiful chandeliers, a formal living room w/ fireplace, and inviting dining room, gourmet kitchen w/selective granite counter tops, island w/ brand new cooktop, built-in Viking Refer/freezer. Custom drapers, hardwood flooring. Recently changed the heating and cooling system. Upstairs Master Suite has Two Bathrooms & Gym, 2 secondary bedroom suites, bonus room, main floor office, and 4th bedroom suite. Beautifully landscaped rear yard includes Large grass area, pavilion w/fireplace, BBQ, resort rock pool w/Grotto,& SPA, 3 waterfalls, waterslide, shower, Exterior music system, lighting system. Equestrian Arena, 2 stall breeding barn & paddocks, wash racks, Blt-in entertainment center w/3TVs. Just minutes from the main gate surrounded by neighborhood shopping centers, restaurants. All public schools are top ranking 10, and great private schools are only a few minutes away. What a Paradise for a happy family!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:
restrictions: Breed restrictions apply.
Parking Details: Garage lot, 6 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 31132 Via Consuelo have any available units?
31132 Via Consuelo doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 31132 Via Consuelo have?
Some of 31132 Via Consuelo's amenities include granite counters, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 31132 Via Consuelo currently offering any rent specials?
31132 Via Consuelo is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 31132 Via Consuelo pet-friendly?
Yes, 31132 Via Consuelo is pet friendly.
Does 31132 Via Consuelo offer parking?
Yes, 31132 Via Consuelo offers parking.
Does 31132 Via Consuelo have units with washers and dryers?
No, 31132 Via Consuelo does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 31132 Via Consuelo have a pool?
Yes, 31132 Via Consuelo has a pool.
Does 31132 Via Consuelo have accessible units?
No, 31132 Via Consuelo does not have accessible units.
Does 31132 Via Consuelo have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 31132 Via Consuelo has units with dishwashers.
Does 31132 Via Consuelo have units with air conditioning?
No, 31132 Via Consuelo does not have units with air conditioning.

