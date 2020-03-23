31132 Via Consuelo

Amenities

granite counters hardwood floors dishwasher pet friendly garage recently renovated

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher fireplace furnished granite counters hardwood floors microwave range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Whole Furnished, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, ultimate entertainer's estate in Coto de Caza's Arbours Neighborhood, more than 1 acre of mostly flat space provides the various luxurious settings. Recent amazing remodeled throughout inside & out : grand marble floor entrance open to dramatic spiral stairway w/upgraded carpet, cathedral ceiling with beautiful chandeliers, a formal living room w/ fireplace, and inviting dining room, gourmet kitchen w/selective granite counter tops, island w/ brand new cooktop, built-in Viking Refer/freezer. Custom drapers, hardwood flooring. Recently changed the heating and cooling system. Upstairs Master Suite has Two Bathrooms & Gym, 2 secondary bedroom suites, bonus room, main floor office, and 4th bedroom suite. Beautifully landscaped rear yard includes Large grass area, pavilion w/fireplace, BBQ, resort rock pool w/Grotto,& SPA, 3 waterfalls, waterslide, shower, Exterior music system, lighting system. Equestrian Arena, 2 stall breeding barn & paddocks, wash racks, Blt-in entertainment center w/3TVs. Just minutes from the main gate surrounded by neighborhood shopping centers, restaurants. All public schools are top ranking 10, and great private schools are only a few minutes away. What a Paradise for a happy family!