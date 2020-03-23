31132 Via Consuelo

Amenities
Whole Furnished, situated on a quiet cul-de-sac street, ultimate entertainer's estate in Coto de Caza's Arbours Neighborhood, more than 1 acre of mostly flat space provides the various luxurious settings. Recent amazing remodeled throughout inside & out : grand marble floor entrance open to dramatic spiral stairway w/upgraded carpet, cathedral ceiling with beautiful chandeliers, a formal living room w/ fireplace, and inviting dining room, gourmet kitchen w/selective granite counter tops, island w/ brand new cooktop, built-in Viking Refer/freezer. Custom drapers, hardwood flooring. Recently changed the heating and cooling system. Upstairs Master Suite has Two Bathrooms & Gym, 2 secondary bedroom suites, bonus room, main floor office, and 4th bedroom suite. Beautifully landscaped rear yard includes Large grass area, pavilion w/fireplace, BBQ, resort rock pool w/Grotto,& SPA, 3 waterfalls, waterslide, shower, Exterior music system, lighting system. Equestrian Arena, 2 stall breeding barn & paddocks, wash racks, Blt-in entertainment center w/3TVs. Just minutes from the main gate surrounded by neighborhood shopping centers, restaurants. All public schools are top ranking 10, and great private schools are only a few minutes away. What a Paradise for a happy family!