Last updated August 14 2019 at 7:24 AM

3 Altimira

Location

3 Altimira, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Amenities

patio / balcony
recently renovated
gym
pool
furnished
carpet
Unit Amenities
carpet
furnished
patio / balcony
recently renovated
Property Amenities
gym
pool
Gorgeous, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a breathtaking view of the country club and golf course. Home was remodeled and beautifully decorated by famed interior designer Jennifer Lutz. This home features beautiful appointments throughout including new flooring, carpeting, spectacular light fixtures, modern fresh paint colors, wooden chocolate dramatic staircase, oversized walk-in master bedroom closet. Remodeled master bedroom and bathroom with balcony. Two large additional bedrooms with full bathrooms. Spacious and easily maintained backyard with majestic view of the hillside. Home is conveniently located next to Coto Country Club, workout facilities and pool. Available to lease on July 15th, with a 1-2 year lease. Home can be leased furnished, please call agent for more details.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

