3 Altimira

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet furnished patio / balcony recently renovated Property Amenities gym pool

Gorgeous, immaculate 3 bedroom, 3 bath home located at the end of a quiet cul-de-sac with a breathtaking view of the country club and golf course. Home was remodeled and beautifully decorated by famed interior designer Jennifer Lutz. This home features beautiful appointments throughout including new flooring, carpeting, spectacular light fixtures, modern fresh paint colors, wooden chocolate dramatic staircase, oversized walk-in master bedroom closet. Remodeled master bedroom and bathroom with balcony. Two large additional bedrooms with full bathrooms. Spacious and easily maintained backyard with majestic view of the hillside. Home is conveniently located next to Coto Country Club, workout facilities and pool. Available to lease on July 15th, with a 1-2 year lease. Home can be leased furnished, please call agent for more details.