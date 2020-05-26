All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 29 Charleston Lane.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
29 Charleston Lane
Last updated May 26 2020 at 11:17 PM

29 Charleston Lane

29 Charleston Lane · (949) 933-5079
COVID-19 Update
Some leasing offices are not allowing visitors at this time, but most are open for business by phone or email. Please reach out to them directly for virtual touring options.
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

29 Charleston Lane, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Coto de Caza Golf and Racquet Club

Price and availability

INFO PROVIDED BY ListHub

4 Bedrooms

Unit 4 Bed · Avail. now

$4,650

Click to see floorplan

4 Bed · 3 Bath · 3206 sqft

Report This Listing

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
dishwasher
garage
courtyard
microwave
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
Property Amenities
courtyard
on-site laundry
parking
garage
Family home in the Tanglewood tract with a fabulous golf course view home located within the beautiful gates of Coto de Caza! This home features an open floor plan with a living room with high cathedral ceilings, formal dining room , a combo office/ den or downstairs bedroom. A three car garage on a single loaded street with a large master bedroom with golf course views. The master bath has a large closet, and tub with his and her vanity sinks. This home has an upstairs laundry room with a very large bonus room on the second level. This 3 bedrooms & 3 bath home has plenty of windows and the kitchen features granite counter tops, an island and a bright breakfast area that opens up to a large family room. There is a water feature and a low maintenance yard. There is also a private courtyard for added security. This is a popular floor plan in this tract!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 29 Charleston Lane have any available units?
29 Charleston Lane has a unit available for $4,650 per month. Check out the Price and Availability section for more information on this unit.
What amenities does 29 Charleston Lane have?
Some of 29 Charleston Lane's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 29 Charleston Lane currently offering any rent specials?
29 Charleston Lane isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 29 Charleston Lane pet-friendly?
No, 29 Charleston Lane is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 29 Charleston Lane offer parking?
Yes, 29 Charleston Lane does offer parking.
Does 29 Charleston Lane have units with washers and dryers?
No, 29 Charleston Lane does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 29 Charleston Lane have a pool?
No, 29 Charleston Lane does not have a pool.
Does 29 Charleston Lane have accessible units?
No, 29 Charleston Lane does not have accessible units.
Does 29 Charleston Lane have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 29 Charleston Lane has units with dishwashers.
Does 29 Charleston Lane have units with air conditioning?
No, 29 Charleston Lane does not have units with air conditioning.
Have a question for 29 Charleston Lane?
What are you most curious about?
Price & Availability
Dining
Schools
Total Move-In Cost
Request a Tour
Rent Specials
How would you like them to get back to you?
You agree to Apartment List’s Terms of Use & Privacy Policy and to be contacted by us or third parties.

By registering, you give us your express written consent to deliver automated text messages to you at the phone number provided. Consent is not a condition of purchase. Your registration acts as your binding electronic signature.

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego
About usCareersRental TrendsSupportPrivacy PolicyTerms of UseSitemap
Equal Housing Opportunity