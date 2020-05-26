29 Charleston Lane

Amenities

Family home in the Tanglewood tract with a fabulous golf course view home located within the beautiful gates of Coto de Caza! This home features an open floor plan with a living room with high cathedral ceilings, formal dining room , a combo office/ den or downstairs bedroom. A three car garage on a single loaded street with a large master bedroom with golf course views. The master bath has a large closet, and tub with his and her vanity sinks. This home has an upstairs laundry room with a very large bonus room on the second level. This 3 bedrooms & 3 bath home has plenty of windows and the kitchen features granite counter tops, an island and a bright breakfast area that opens up to a large family room. There is a water feature and a low maintenance yard. There is also a private courtyard for added security. This is a popular floor plan in this tract!