Last updated October 1 2019 at 11:31 AM

25 Princeton

25 Princeton Trl · No Longer Available
Location

25 Princeton Trl, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Princeton Trail

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
dishwasher
parking
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
ceiling fan
dishwasher
granite counters
microwave
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
Superbly appointed Montecito home! Considerably upgraded! Terrific view! Cul-de-sac location! Unbelievable kitchen, with gorgeous custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, top of the line stainless steel Thermador appliances, custom lighting, and a massive center island with a breakfast bar suitable for four! The decor is tasteful and neutral, with Travertine flooring throughout, natural wood plantation shutters, baseboards, ceiling fans, and much, much more! The master suite boasts an incredibly upgraded bath, with a jetted tub, and a large balcony providing sensational views of South Coto. A brand new central AC system is installed on July 15 this year. The brand of system is Trane with sheer 16 and two stages. The grounds are low maintenance, and include a BBQ island with granite counter, and a refrigerator. The exterior also includes two automatic, sunlight activated, awnings, with additional manual shade systems. Be sure to see this exceptional home at your first opportunity, as delay could mean disappointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 25 Princeton have any available units?
25 Princeton doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 25 Princeton have?
Some of 25 Princeton's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 25 Princeton currently offering any rent specials?
25 Princeton is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 25 Princeton pet-friendly?
No, 25 Princeton is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 25 Princeton offer parking?
Yes, 25 Princeton offers parking.
Does 25 Princeton have units with washers and dryers?
No, 25 Princeton does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 25 Princeton have a pool?
No, 25 Princeton does not have a pool.
Does 25 Princeton have accessible units?
No, 25 Princeton does not have accessible units.
Does 25 Princeton have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 25 Princeton has units with dishwashers.
Does 25 Princeton have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 25 Princeton has units with air conditioning.
