25 Princeton

Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning ceiling fan dishwasher granite counters microwave patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Superbly appointed Montecito home! Considerably upgraded! Terrific view! Cul-de-sac location! Unbelievable kitchen, with gorgeous custom cabinetry, beautiful granite counters, top of the line stainless steel Thermador appliances, custom lighting, and a massive center island with a breakfast bar suitable for four! The decor is tasteful and neutral, with Travertine flooring throughout, natural wood plantation shutters, baseboards, ceiling fans, and much, much more! The master suite boasts an incredibly upgraded bath, with a jetted tub, and a large balcony providing sensational views of South Coto. A brand new central AC system is installed on July 15 this year. The brand of system is Trane with sheer 16 and two stages. The grounds are low maintenance, and include a BBQ island with granite counter, and a refrigerator. The exterior also includes two automatic, sunlight activated, awnings, with additional manual shade systems. Be sure to see this exceptional home at your first opportunity, as delay could mean disappointment.