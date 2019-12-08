22 Williamsburg Lane

Amenities

patio / balcony dishwasher parking bbq/grill range oven

Unit Amenities dishwasher oven patio / balcony range Property Amenities parking bbq/grill

Great home with private corner lot location and wrap-around yard. Very functional floor-plan with 4 bedrooms and a loft/library with built-in desks. Open concept kitchen and family room with island and serene views of backyard. Downstairs bedroom and bath. Upstairs features a large master with 2 additional bedrooms and an additional bath. Charming front porch to relax and see the neighbors. Enjoy the backyard with built in BBQ, mature trees and privacy. Park and hiking trails within walking distance and top rated schools.