18 Northampton Place

Location

18 Northampton Place, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Stonehedge

Amenities

hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
pool
ceiling fan
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
furnished
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Exceptional home with forever southwest-facing views available furnished and short term. This home has it all, brand new remodel that is highlighted by an amazing, expanded kitchen with high-end viking appliances and coffee/wine bar. Letting the outside in and the inside out is an understatement with this home with 3 folding panoramic doors (with screens). Almost every square inch of this home has been updated to include: French Oak floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, smart home features, Pottery Barn furniture and lighting, tankless water heater, smart ceiling fans, custom fireplace surrounds, built-in's, feature walls, closet organizers, Sonos sound throughout, garage storage and whole house water filtration, etc. Outside features salt water pool and spa with grotto and cascading fountain, built in BBQ, fireplace and covered outdoor area (with heaters) that opens to the kitchen. Owned solar panels provide relief from electric bills (entire year averages $1k total, compared to $500-800 per month without). 3 car garage faces single loaded street for lots of parking. Too much to list but this is literally a home that you only need to bring your toothbrush!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 3 spaces/unit.
Furnished Details: Furnished apartments often have extra fees beyond the rent listed. Please contact for more information.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 18 Northampton Place have any available units?
18 Northampton Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 18 Northampton Place have?
Some of 18 Northampton Place's amenities include hardwood floors, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 18 Northampton Place currently offering any rent specials?
18 Northampton Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 18 Northampton Place pet-friendly?
No, 18 Northampton Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 18 Northampton Place offer parking?
Yes, 18 Northampton Place offers parking.
Does 18 Northampton Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 18 Northampton Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 18 Northampton Place have a pool?
Yes, 18 Northampton Place has a pool.
Does 18 Northampton Place have accessible units?
No, 18 Northampton Place does not have accessible units.
Does 18 Northampton Place have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 18 Northampton Place has units with dishwashers.
Does 18 Northampton Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 18 Northampton Place does not have units with air conditioning.

