18 Northampton Place

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace furnished hardwood floors microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Exceptional home with forever southwest-facing views available furnished and short term. This home has it all, brand new remodel that is highlighted by an amazing, expanded kitchen with high-end viking appliances and coffee/wine bar. Letting the outside in and the inside out is an understatement with this home with 3 folding panoramic doors (with screens). Almost every square inch of this home has been updated to include: French Oak floors throughout, remodeled bathrooms, smart home features, Pottery Barn furniture and lighting, tankless water heater, smart ceiling fans, custom fireplace surrounds, built-in's, feature walls, closet organizers, Sonos sound throughout, garage storage and whole house water filtration, etc. Outside features salt water pool and spa with grotto and cascading fountain, built in BBQ, fireplace and covered outdoor area (with heaters) that opens to the kitchen. Owned solar panels provide relief from electric bills (entire year averages $1k total, compared to $500-800 per month without). 3 car garage faces single loaded street for lots of parking. Too much to list but this is literally a home that you only need to bring your toothbrush!