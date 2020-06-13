All apartments in Coto de Caza
Coto de Caza, CA
17 Canada Oaks
Last updated June 13 2020 at 2:02 AM

17 Canada Oaks

17 Canada Oaks · No Longer Available
Location

17 Canada Oaks, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
dishwasher
fireplace
granite counters
hardwood floors
microwave
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
bbq/grill
garage
guest suite
hot tub
Amazing Stonefield Custom Estate situated Coto's North Golf Course on a single loaded street with only 11 homes on the street. The home has breathtaking views of the fairway, greens and valley. Designer upgrades including hardwood floors, granite & marble counters, stainless steel appliances, custom wood built-ins, crown molding, solid core interior doors. The family room off the spacious updated kitchen has a custom ledger stone fireplace and a very open concept floor plan with a gas fireplace where your family will gather. There is also a formal dining with French doors that overlook the yard and separate formal living room and fireplace. There is a main floor guest suite with private bath. Upstairs features large master suite with separate retreat/office and a private balcony to enjoy the views. Three large secondary bedrooms with adjacent bathrooms upstairs. Beautiful new flooring in master and master retreat. Yard comes with a spa and built-in BBQ. Great cul-de-sac street with a path to Coto's Golf & Racquet Club. The home comes with two, two car garages to store all your toys and vehicles!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Surface lot, 6 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 17 Canada Oaks have any available units?
17 Canada Oaks doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 17 Canada Oaks have?
Some of 17 Canada Oaks's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 17 Canada Oaks currently offering any rent specials?
17 Canada Oaks is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 17 Canada Oaks pet-friendly?
No, 17 Canada Oaks is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 17 Canada Oaks offer parking?
Yes, 17 Canada Oaks offers parking.
Does 17 Canada Oaks have units with washers and dryers?
No, 17 Canada Oaks does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 17 Canada Oaks have a pool?
No, 17 Canada Oaks does not have a pool.
Does 17 Canada Oaks have accessible units?
No, 17 Canada Oaks does not have accessible units.
Does 17 Canada Oaks have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 17 Canada Oaks has units with dishwashers.
Does 17 Canada Oaks have units with air conditioning?
No, 17 Canada Oaks does not have units with air conditioning.

