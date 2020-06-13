17 Canada Oaks

Amenities

Amazing Stonefield Custom Estate situated Coto's North Golf Course on a single loaded street with only 11 homes on the street. The home has breathtaking views of the fairway, greens and valley. Designer upgrades including hardwood floors, granite & marble counters, stainless steel appliances, custom wood built-ins, crown molding, solid core interior doors. The family room off the spacious updated kitchen has a custom ledger stone fireplace and a very open concept floor plan with a gas fireplace where your family will gather. There is also a formal dining with French doors that overlook the yard and separate formal living room and fireplace. There is a main floor guest suite with private bath. Upstairs features large master suite with separate retreat/office and a private balcony to enjoy the views. Three large secondary bedrooms with adjacent bathrooms upstairs. Beautiful new flooring in master and master retreat. Yard comes with a spa and built-in BBQ. Great cul-de-sac street with a path to Coto's Golf & Racquet Club. The home comes with two, two car garages to store all your toys and vehicles!