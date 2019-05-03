15 Flagstone

Amenities

Behind the gates at the Summit the luxurious 5 bedroom pool home is available for lease. Ideally located in south of Coto De Caza, Home to Championship 36 holes golf course, tennis and equestrian friendly community. Beautiful double door. The roaring vaulted foyer and living room is truly stunning. Sweeping staircase and lovely living room and dining for entertaining. Adjoining music room with french doors leading out to the patio. The downstairs bedroom with full bath is currently being used as a home office. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar and nook with views of the pool. Rich cabinetry and lots of cabinets. Butlers pantry . Spacious family room with fireplace, built ins and bar area. Dual stair cases , downstairs laundry room with sink and plenty of storage. Elegant master suite with large sitting area and view balcony of the mountains. Master bath with stone and glass work. His and hers dual sinks and walk- in closets. Over sized secondary bedrooms with private baths and large closets. Upstairs loft can be use as kids play room. Entertainers dream backyard with pool/spa and cozy fireplace area to enjoy the evenings. Magnificent out door covered BBQ/kitchen is great place to entertain family and friends. Near Toll Road, School and parks.