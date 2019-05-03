All apartments in Coto de Caza
Coto de Caza, CA
15 Flagstone
15 Flagstone

15 Flagstone · No Longer Available
Location

15 Flagstone, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Oak Knoll at Summit

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
pool
tennis court
hot tub
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
pool
bbq/grill
hot tub
tennis court
Behind the gates at the Summit the luxurious 5 bedroom pool home is available for lease. Ideally located in south of Coto De Caza, Home to Championship 36 holes golf course, tennis and equestrian friendly community. Beautiful double door. The roaring vaulted foyer and living room is truly stunning. Sweeping staircase and lovely living room and dining for entertaining. Adjoining music room with french doors leading out to the patio. The downstairs bedroom with full bath is currently being used as a home office. Gorgeous gourmet kitchen with center island, breakfast bar and nook with views of the pool. Rich cabinetry and lots of cabinets. Butlers pantry . Spacious family room with fireplace, built ins and bar area. Dual stair cases , downstairs laundry room with sink and plenty of storage. Elegant master suite with large sitting area and view balcony of the mountains. Master bath with stone and glass work. His and hers dual sinks and walk- in closets. Over sized secondary bedrooms with private baths and large closets. Upstairs loft can be use as kids play room. Entertainers dream backyard with pool/spa and cozy fireplace area to enjoy the evenings. Magnificent out door covered BBQ/kitchen is great place to entertain family and friends. Near Toll Road, School and parks.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 4 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 15 Flagstone have any available units?
15 Flagstone doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 15 Flagstone have?
Some of 15 Flagstone's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and pool. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 15 Flagstone currently offering any rent specials?
15 Flagstone isn't currently offering any rent specials.
Is 15 Flagstone pet-friendly?
No, 15 Flagstone is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 15 Flagstone offer parking?
No, 15 Flagstone does not offer parking.
Does 15 Flagstone have units with washers and dryers?
No, 15 Flagstone does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 15 Flagstone have a pool?
Yes, 15 Flagstone has a pool.
Does 15 Flagstone have accessible units?
No, 15 Flagstone does not have accessible units.
Does 15 Flagstone have units with dishwashers?
No, 15 Flagstone does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 15 Flagstone have units with air conditioning?
No, 15 Flagstone does not have units with air conditioning.
