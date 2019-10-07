All apartments in Coto de Caza
Find more places like 14 Bentley Rd.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Coto de Caza, CA
/
14 Bentley Rd
Last updated October 7 2019 at 1:41 PM

14 Bentley Rd

14 Bentley Road · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Coto de Caza
See all
Apartments with Garage
See all
3 Bedrooms
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all

Location

14 Bentley Road, Coto de Caza, CA 92679
Terra Vida

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
pet friendly
recently renovated
stainless steel
fireplace
Unit Amenities
fireplace
granite counters
patio / balcony
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Beautiful Single Family House in Coto de Caza - Beautiful single family house built in 2002 by Lennar, it is located in the south end of Coto de Caza, upgraded with an Open Floor Plan with Two Story Cathedral Ceilings in the Formal Living Room, a Formal Dining Room with a Butler's Pantry and designed with Decorator Paint, Base Moldings & Custom Built-ins throughout, Shutters, a Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Includes a Formal Office, a Main Floor Bedroom with Bath, Large Secondary Bedrooms, a Spacious Bonus Room and a Wonderful Master Bedroom with a Spacious Retreat and Fireplace, Two Master Closets and a Viewing Deck. This home can be 5 Full Bedrooms and an Office or 4 Bedrooms, a Bonus Room and Office. There is also a very private back yard for entertaining. Immaculate and Perfect, this is a wonderful family home that will not disappoint and is 'Turn Key' ready. A MUST SEE!

(RLNE5157822)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 14 Bentley Rd have any available units?
14 Bentley Rd doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 14 Bentley Rd have?
Some of 14 Bentley Rd's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and pet friendly. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 14 Bentley Rd currently offering any rent specials?
14 Bentley Rd is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 14 Bentley Rd pet-friendly?
Yes, 14 Bentley Rd is pet friendly.
Does 14 Bentley Rd offer parking?
No, 14 Bentley Rd does not offer parking.
Does 14 Bentley Rd have units with washers and dryers?
No, 14 Bentley Rd does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 14 Bentley Rd have a pool?
No, 14 Bentley Rd does not have a pool.
Does 14 Bentley Rd have accessible units?
No, 14 Bentley Rd does not have accessible units.
Does 14 Bentley Rd have units with dishwashers?
No, 14 Bentley Rd does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 14 Bentley Rd have units with air conditioning?
No, 14 Bentley Rd does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Top 10 Medium-Sized Cities with the Biggest Rent Growth Over the Last Year
11 Questions to Ask Potential Roommates
How to Negotiate Rent With Your Landlord or a Property Management Company
Lower Your Rent With This Sample Letter to Landlord
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Coto de Caza 3 BedroomsCoto de Caza Apartments with Garage
Coto de Caza Apartments with ParkingCoto de Caza Apartments with Pool
Coto de Caza Apartments with Washer-Dryer

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CASan Diego, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CARancho Cucamonga, CASanta Ana, CA
Irvine, CAHuntington Beach, CAEscondido, CAOceanside, CACorona, CAFullerton, CAOntario, CA
Costa Mesa, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CACarlsbad, CALakeland Village, CAHemet, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

California State University-FullertonUniversity of California-Irvine
University of California-Los AngelesUniversity of California-Riverside
University of California-San Diego