14 Bentley Rd

Beautiful Single Family House in Coto de Caza - Beautiful single family house built in 2002 by Lennar, it is located in the south end of Coto de Caza, upgraded with an Open Floor Plan with Two Story Cathedral Ceilings in the Formal Living Room, a Formal Dining Room with a Butler's Pantry and designed with Decorator Paint, Base Moldings & Custom Built-ins throughout, Shutters, a Gourmet Kitchen with Maple Cabinetry, Granite Countertops and Stainless Appliances. Includes a Formal Office, a Main Floor Bedroom with Bath, Large Secondary Bedrooms, a Spacious Bonus Room and a Wonderful Master Bedroom with a Spacious Retreat and Fireplace, Two Master Closets and a Viewing Deck. This home can be 5 Full Bedrooms and an Office or 4 Bedrooms, a Bonus Room and Office. There is also a very private back yard for entertaining. Immaculate and Perfect, this is a wonderful family home that will not disappoint and is 'Turn Key' ready. A MUST SEE!



