Last updated April 3 2020 at 8:16 PM

131 White Sands

131 White Sands · No Longer Available
Location

131 White Sands, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

in unit laundry
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
pool
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
fireplace
in unit laundry
microwave
oven
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
bbq/grill
garage
hot tub
Your new home is ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome comes complete with ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES: refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer! Enjoy the open floor plan where the kitchen has sightlines to the living room. A custom barn door covers the guest bathroom downstairs. The living room includes a fireplace as the perfect focal point for the room. From the living room, you can find the sliding door to the backyard. The backyard features ALL NEW LANDSCAPING: artificial turf, gravel surround with plants and room for a BBQ. Upstairs features brand new, side by side washer/dryer, two spacious bedrooms and a large bathroom with new dual sink vanity and enclosed tub/shower combination. Both bedrooms offer ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. All bathrooms have been updated with new cabinets, countertops, toilets and fixtures. The home has been freshly painted with a modern paint palette. A one car, detached garage with storage and an assigned parking spot are inclusive of this property. Enjoy all that Wagon Wheel has to offer including the community pool and spa, walk to the corner park or Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park for hiking, or enjoy a local baseball game at the Sports Park. Award winning schools are in close proximity as is the Toll Road and shopping/entertainment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit, assigned.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 131 White Sands have any available units?
131 White Sands doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 131 White Sands have?
Some of 131 White Sands's amenities include in unit laundry, dishwasher, and garage. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 131 White Sands currently offering any rent specials?
131 White Sands is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 131 White Sands pet-friendly?
No, 131 White Sands is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 131 White Sands offer parking?
Yes, 131 White Sands offers parking.
Does 131 White Sands have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 131 White Sands offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 131 White Sands have a pool?
Yes, 131 White Sands has a pool.
Does 131 White Sands have accessible units?
No, 131 White Sands does not have accessible units.
Does 131 White Sands have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 131 White Sands has units with dishwashers.
Does 131 White Sands have units with air conditioning?
No, 131 White Sands does not have units with air conditioning.

