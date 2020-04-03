131 White Sands

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher fireplace in unit laundry microwave oven range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool bbq/grill garage hot tub

Your new home is ready for you! This 2 bedroom, 1.5 bathroom townhome comes complete with ALL NEW STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES: refrigerator, oven, dishwasher, microwave, washer and dryer! Enjoy the open floor plan where the kitchen has sightlines to the living room. A custom barn door covers the guest bathroom downstairs. The living room includes a fireplace as the perfect focal point for the room. From the living room, you can find the sliding door to the backyard. The backyard features ALL NEW LANDSCAPING: artificial turf, gravel surround with plants and room for a BBQ. Upstairs features brand new, side by side washer/dryer, two spacious bedrooms and a large bathroom with new dual sink vanity and enclosed tub/shower combination. Both bedrooms offer ceiling fans and plenty of closet space. All bathrooms have been updated with new cabinets, countertops, toilets and fixtures. The home has been freshly painted with a modern paint palette. A one car, detached garage with storage and an assigned parking spot are inclusive of this property. Enjoy all that Wagon Wheel has to offer including the community pool and spa, walk to the corner park or Thomas F. Riley Wilderness Park for hiking, or enjoy a local baseball game at the Sports Park. Award winning schools are in close proximity as is the Toll Road and shopping/entertainment.