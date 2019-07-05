1 Prospector Court

Amenities

Unit Amenities carpet ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors microwave oven patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking pool pool table garage hot tub

One of the most beautiful homes in Wagon Wheel! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath resort style pool home is on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood and boasts updated wood moldings, hardwood floors, crown and trim with decorator paint and an updated & modified state of the art kitchen with stainless appliances designed with current decorator elements. There is an entertainment bar, and this home has been modified with an expansive loft with pool table and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a large outdoor deck from the loft and there are beautiful views of the backyard, hillside and pool well as from the entertaining loft with plenty of windows with incredible panoramic views. There is one bedroom or office down, three bathrooms upstairs with the master bedroom featuring beautiful views to the canyon, hillside and pool. There is a built-in vanity and stone and travertine floors in the master bath with two separate closets. The baths including the secondary baths have been nicely updated and there is newer carpet in all bedrooms. This home has an incredible resort style yard with pool with slide and spa and numerous entertaining areas on this property. You will love this special home and this is a must see!!