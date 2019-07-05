All apartments in Coto de Caza
Last updated July 5 2019 at 9:29 AM

1 Prospector Court

1 Prospector Court · No Longer Available
Location

1 Prospector Court, Coto de Caza, CA 92679

Amenities

patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
stainless steel
Unit Amenities
carpet
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
recently renovated
stainless steel
Property Amenities
parking
pool
pool table
garage
hot tub
One of the most beautiful homes in Wagon Wheel! This 5 bedroom, 3 bath resort style pool home is on one of the largest lots in the neighborhood and boasts updated wood moldings, hardwood floors, crown and trim with decorator paint and an updated & modified state of the art kitchen with stainless appliances designed with current decorator elements. There is an entertainment bar, and this home has been modified with an expansive loft with pool table and plenty of room for entertaining. There is a large outdoor deck from the loft and there are beautiful views of the backyard, hillside and pool well as from the entertaining loft with plenty of windows with incredible panoramic views. There is one bedroom or office down, three bathrooms upstairs with the master bedroom featuring beautiful views to the canyon, hillside and pool. There is a built-in vanity and stone and travertine floors in the master bath with two separate closets. The baths including the secondary baths have been nicely updated and there is newer carpet in all bedrooms. This home has an incredible resort style yard with pool with slide and spa and numerous entertaining areas on this property. You will love this special home and this is a must see!!

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 3 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 1 Prospector Court have any available units?
1 Prospector Court doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Coto de Caza, CA.
What amenities does 1 Prospector Court have?
Some of 1 Prospector Court's amenities include patio / balcony, hardwood floors, and dishwasher. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 1 Prospector Court currently offering any rent specials?
1 Prospector Court is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 1 Prospector Court pet-friendly?
No, 1 Prospector Court is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Coto de Caza.
Does 1 Prospector Court offer parking?
Yes, 1 Prospector Court offers parking.
Does 1 Prospector Court have units with washers and dryers?
No, 1 Prospector Court does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 1 Prospector Court have a pool?
Yes, 1 Prospector Court has a pool.
Does 1 Prospector Court have accessible units?
No, 1 Prospector Court does not have accessible units.
Does 1 Prospector Court have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 1 Prospector Court has units with dishwashers.
Does 1 Prospector Court have units with air conditioning?
No, 1 Prospector Court does not have units with air conditioning.
