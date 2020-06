Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony dishwasher recently renovated pool fireplace

Newly upgraded unit, fully furnished, ready and waiting to welcome you. Waterfront condo with a dock for your 32' boat. Patio on southern side with comfortable seating to enjoy the activities that make this a desired vacation location. Close to the Hotel Del, San Diego Zoo, Wild Animal Park, Sea World and LEGOLAND, not to mention the fabulous beaches including Silver Strand State Beach. Come and enjoy all that is available in this beautiful resort town.