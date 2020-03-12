All apartments in Concord
Last updated June 18 2020 at 10:03 AM

1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146

1505 Kirker Pass Road · (925) 256-1009
Location

1505 Kirker Pass Road, Concord, CA 94521

Price and availability

1 Bedroom

Unit 1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146 · Avail. now

$1,795

1 Bed · 1 Bath · 647 sqft

Amenities

Unit Amenities
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
Property Amenities
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
gym
parking
pool
BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout. The home includes a large sunny patio, full size washer/dryer and one reserved parking spot. It’s a short walk to the sparkling community pool, exercise room and Clayton Safewy and Starbks. The condo looks out to a lovely grass area, full grown pine trees and lush landscaping. Owner pays for water, garbage, sewer and HOA dues. Please email back to this ad or call Julie at 925-256-1009 ex 104 to schedule a tour of this condo. Total Property Solutions, a Professional Property Management Company. We will consider a small pet with additional deposit (breed restrictions)

(RLNE5851370)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

