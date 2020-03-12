1505 Kirker Pass Rd #146

Amenities

in unit laundry patio / balcony hardwood floors pet friendly parking gym

Unit Amenities hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed pet friendly gym parking pool

BEAUTIFUL CONCORD/CLAYTON CONDO / WASHER/DRYER / HARD WOOD FLOORS - Our beautiful downstairs condo is located in The Corners community on Kirker Pass Rd, Designer kitchen and bath and gorgeous dark hardwood flooring throughout. The home includes a large sunny patio, full size washer/dryer and one reserved parking spot. It’s a short walk to the sparkling community pool, exercise room and Clayton Safewy and Starbks. The condo looks out to a lovely grass area, full grown pine trees and lush landscaping. Owner pays for water, garbage, sewer and HOA dues. Please email back to this ad or call Julie at 925-256-1009 ex 104 to schedule a tour of this condo. Total Property Solutions, a Professional Property Management Company. We will consider a small pet with additional deposit (breed restrictions)



(RLNE5851370)