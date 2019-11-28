All apartments in Compton
Find more places like 929 W. 131st St..
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Compton, CA
/
929 W. 131st St.
Last updated November 28 2019 at 12:58 PM

929 W. 131st St.

929 West 131st Street · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Compton
See all
Dog Friendly Apartments
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
3 Bedroom Apartments
See all
Apartments with Balconies
See all

Location

929 West 131st Street, Compton, CA 90222

Amenities

patio / balcony
pet friendly
parking
carpet
range
refrigerator
Unit Amenities
carpet
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
Property Amenities
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
pet friendly
Cozy 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Front Yard and Fresh Paint! - NOW LEASING! Cozy 3 bedroom home located in a fantastic neighborhood, centrally located near parks, schools and the Freeways. The interior of the house begins with a nicely sized living room that features gorgeous laminate flooring finished in a light walnut, and several large windows looking out onto the the front and side yards. The spacious kitchen features dining area, rear door to the side yard, and a space for a gas stove and refrigerator. The main hallway connects 2 bedrooms and the hallway bathroom, with each of the bedrooms featuring wardrobe closets and large windows The 3rd bedroom is located off the main living room. There is a large rear yard and a gated front yard with patio and front porch area.

For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Viviane at (562) 480-2267, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.

TO QUALIFY:
Credit score must be no less than 600
Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent
We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord
*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process

PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:
We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.

Ernst and Haas Management Co.
DRE License #01251870

*ALL INFORMATION DEEMED ACCURATE BUT NOT GUARANTEED

(RLNE5344247)

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed:

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 929 W. 131st St. have any available units?
929 W. 131st St. doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Compton, CA.
What amenities does 929 W. 131st St. have?
Some of 929 W. 131st St.'s amenities include patio / balcony, pet friendly, and parking. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 929 W. 131st St. currently offering any rent specials?
929 W. 131st St. is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 929 W. 131st St. pet-friendly?
Yes, 929 W. 131st St. is pet friendly.
Does 929 W. 131st St. offer parking?
Yes, 929 W. 131st St. offers parking.
Does 929 W. 131st St. have units with washers and dryers?
No, 929 W. 131st St. does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 929 W. 131st St. have a pool?
No, 929 W. 131st St. does not have a pool.
Does 929 W. 131st St. have accessible units?
No, 929 W. 131st St. does not have accessible units.
Does 929 W. 131st St. have units with dishwashers?
No, 929 W. 131st St. does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 929 W. 131st St. have units with air conditioning?
No, 929 W. 131st St. does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Change of Address Checklist: Everyone to Notify
First Apartment Checklist: All the Essentials You Need
Need a Roommate Agreement? (Template)
First-Time Renter’s Apartment Guide and Checklist
The Best & Worst Cities for Dating 2019
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Similar Pages

Compton 1 Bedroom ApartmentsCompton 3 Bedroom Apartments
Compton Apartments with BalconiesCompton Apartments with Parking
Compton Dog Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CASanta Ana, CASanta Clarita, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CAFullerton, CACosta Mesa, CASanta Monica, CA
Orange, CATorrance, CABurbank, CAWest Covina, CAChino Hills, CATustin, CATopanga, CAEast Los Angeles, CAPalos Verdes Estates, CAView Park-Windsor Hills, CAEl Segundo, CA
Los Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CALaguna Woods, CAWest Carson, CACudahy, CALa Mirada, CAAltadena, CASouth Whittier, CAWalnut, CALa Cañada Flintridge, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

El Camino College-Compton CenterCalifornia Institute of Technology
Pacific Oaks CollegeCalifornia State University-Fullerton
University of California-Irvine