929 W. 131st St.

Cozy 3 Bedroom Home with Fenced Front Yard and Fresh Paint! - NOW LEASING! Cozy 3 bedroom home located in a fantastic neighborhood, centrally located near parks, schools and the Freeways. The interior of the house begins with a nicely sized living room that features gorgeous laminate flooring finished in a light walnut, and several large windows looking out onto the the front and side yards. The spacious kitchen features dining area, rear door to the side yard, and a space for a gas stove and refrigerator. The main hallway connects 2 bedrooms and the hallway bathroom, with each of the bedrooms featuring wardrobe closets and large windows The 3rd bedroom is located off the main living room. There is a large rear yard and a gated front yard with patio and front porch area.



For more information, or to schedule a viewing for this property, please call or text Viviane at (562) 480-2267, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



TO QUALIFY:

Credit score must be no less than 600

Monthly gross income to qualify must be 2 times the rent

We do not accept past evictions, judgments, or collections from a management company or landlord

*Note - See selection criteria for a detailed list of qualifications on our website at http://www.ernstandhaas.com/application-process



PLEASE BE AWARE OF RENTAL SCAMS:

We caution all applicants to be careful in researching the legitimacy of any potential rental listings and perform appropriate due diligence. All deposits, rents and rental agreements should only be executed at Ernst & Haas Management, 4120 Atlantic Ave., Long Beach, CA. If you are being asked to meet someone with cash, or if you are being asked to send money via Western Union, Money-Gram, or Prepaid Visa card these are possible signs of rental listing scams used to defraud applicants.



Ernst and Haas Management Co.

