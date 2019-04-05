Amenities

w/d hookup dishwasher pet friendly garage carpet range

Unit Amenities carpet dishwasher range refrigerator w/d hookup Property Amenities cats allowed dogs allowed garage pet friendly

1612 W. 137th St. Available 04/15/19 Wonderful 3 Bed 2 Bath Home for Lease! - Now leasing a wonderful 3 bedroom 2 bath home in a prime Compton location. This home boasts a large floor plan of almost 1200 square feet, with a spacious kitchen that includes a stove, refrigerator, and dishwasher, and open and flexible floor plan. The kitchen opens to a large dining area and living room that has a large window overlooking the front yard, all to wall carpet that connects directly to a large master bedroom with direct access to one of two bathrooms.. The home also features a 2 car attached garage with a remote opener and a fenced rear yard. Pets are considered. Located near Rosecrans and Central Ave.



For more information on this or any other available property, please feel free to contact Ernst & Haas Management at (562) 989-9835, or visit us online at www.MyRentalList.com and apply today.



DRE License #01251870



