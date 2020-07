Amenities

Unit Amenities air conditioning carpet dishwasher fireplace garbage disposal in unit laundry patio / balcony range refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking pool garage hot tub

Stunning Claremont condo. Perfectly situated near schools, shopping, "The Village", 10/210 freeways, and walking distance to the Claremont Club. Property boasts high ceilings, updated tile, nice kitchen, remodeled bathrooms, new paint and carpet. This property is a must see, it will go fast, act now! NO PETS, NO SMOKING.