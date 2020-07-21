All apartments in Claremont
844 Reed Drive West
Last updated June 21 2019 at 6:06 PM

844 Reed Drive West

844 Reed Dr · No Longer Available
Location

844 Reed Dr, Claremont, CA 91711
Condit

Amenities

on-site laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
pet friendly
garage
Unit Amenities
air conditioning
dishwasher
fireplace
hardwood floors
microwave
oven
patio / balcony
range
refrigerator
walk in closets
Property Amenities
accessible
carport
doorman
gym
on-site laundry
parking
cats allowed
dogs allowed
garage
internet access
pet friendly
Single story ranch style home located conveniently in the center of town. Beautiful original hardwood floors greet you as you enter. Large formal living room with fireplace and light-filled picture window to the front, which has recently been tastefully landscaped with a rich drought tolerant design. Spacious family room with brick fireplace is wide open to the kitchen and provides access to the large back patio
Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets Allowed: cats, dogs

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 844 Reed Drive West have any available units?
844 Reed Drive West doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 844 Reed Drive West have?
Some of 844 Reed Drive West's amenities include on-site laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 844 Reed Drive West currently offering any rent specials?
844 Reed Drive West is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 844 Reed Drive West pet-friendly?
Yes, 844 Reed Drive West is pet friendly.
Does 844 Reed Drive West offer parking?
Yes, 844 Reed Drive West offers parking.
Does 844 Reed Drive West have units with washers and dryers?
No, 844 Reed Drive West does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 844 Reed Drive West have a pool?
No, 844 Reed Drive West does not have a pool.
Does 844 Reed Drive West have accessible units?
Yes, 844 Reed Drive West has accessible units.
Does 844 Reed Drive West have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 844 Reed Drive West has units with dishwashers.
Does 844 Reed Drive West have units with air conditioning?
Yes, 844 Reed Drive West has units with air conditioning.
