Claremont, CA
740 W 1st Street
Last updated July 17 2019 at 11:52 AM

740 W 1st Street

740 W 1st St · No Longer Available
Location

740 W 1st St, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

patio / balcony
granite counters
stainless steel
walk in closets
ceiling fan
elevator
Modern Top Level Penthouse Condo with Private Elevator Located Walking Distance Away from the Desirable Claremont Village Community. This Beautiful Open and Spacious Home Features: Dining Area, Large Family Room and Gourmet Kitchen Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar. North East Front Balcony with Amazing Mountain Views. Impressive High Ceilings. Bright and Airy Sunlight Flows Through the Top Floor Stunning Tall Windows. Master Suit includes a Spacious Walk in Closet, Dual Sinks in the Master Bathroom & Second Balcony. Indoor Laundry. Additional Full Bathroom and Secondary Bedroom Makes this Home Complete. In the Middle of the Stairway is a Nice Sized Landing That Would Make a Perfect Private Reading Nook or a Office Station. Call Today to Schedule a Viewing Appointment.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 740 W 1st Street have any available units?
740 W 1st Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 740 W 1st Street have?
Some of 740 W 1st Street's amenities include patio / balcony, granite counters, and stainless steel. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 740 W 1st Street currently offering any rent specials?
740 W 1st Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 740 W 1st Street pet-friendly?
No, 740 W 1st Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 740 W 1st Street offer parking?
No, 740 W 1st Street does not offer parking.
Does 740 W 1st Street have units with washers and dryers?
No, 740 W 1st Street does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 740 W 1st Street have a pool?
No, 740 W 1st Street does not have a pool.
Does 740 W 1st Street have accessible units?
No, 740 W 1st Street does not have accessible units.
Does 740 W 1st Street have units with dishwashers?
No, 740 W 1st Street does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 740 W 1st Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 740 W 1st Street does not have units with air conditioning.
