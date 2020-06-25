740 W 1st Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters patio / balcony walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities elevator

Modern Top Level Penthouse Condo with Private Elevator Located Walking Distance Away from the Desirable Claremont Village Community. This Beautiful Open and Spacious Home Features: Dining Area, Large Family Room and Gourmet Kitchen Complete with Stainless Steel Appliances, Granite Countertops & Breakfast Bar. North East Front Balcony with Amazing Mountain Views. Impressive High Ceilings. Bright and Airy Sunlight Flows Through the Top Floor Stunning Tall Windows. Master Suit includes a Spacious Walk in Closet, Dual Sinks in the Master Bathroom & Second Balcony. Indoor Laundry. Additional Full Bathroom and Secondary Bedroom Makes this Home Complete. In the Middle of the Stairway is a Nice Sized Landing That Would Make a Perfect Private Reading Nook or a Office Station. Call Today to Schedule a Viewing Appointment.