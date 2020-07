690 Huron Drive

Amenities

Unit Amenities granite counters patio / balcony recently renovated stainless steel Property Amenities parking garage

LOVELY TOWN HOME LOCATED IN THE CHARMING SERRANO COMMUNITY BY D.R. HORTON WHERE TREE-LINED STREETS, SWEEPING PANORAMAS AND THE BREATHTAKING BACKDROP OF THE SAN GABRIEL MOUNTAINS WELCOME YOU HOME. THIS 1685 SQFT TOWN HOME FEATURES 3 BEDROOMS AND 2.5 BATHS. THE KITCHEN FEATURES JAVA COLORED CABINETS, GRANITE COUNTER TOPS, STAINLESS STEEL APPLIANCES, VERY NICE UPGRADED DARK WOOD LAMINATE. CUTE PATIO OFF THE KITCHEN. THIS COMMUNITY IS ALSO JUST MINUTES AWAY FROM AN SCHOOLS, DINING AND SHOPPING.