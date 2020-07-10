All apartments in Claremont
Claremont, CA
683 Huron Place
683 Huron Place

683 Huron Place · No Longer Available
Location

683 Huron Place, Claremont, CA 91711
North Claremont

Amenities

on-site laundry
granite counters
hardwood floors
garage
stainless steel
walk in closets
Unit Amenities
bathtub
granite counters
hardwood floors
walk in closets
stainless steel
Property Amenities
on-site laundry
parking
playground
bbq/grill
garage
Newer detached townhome located at Serrano Community in city of Claremont. The functional floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inviting living room with wood floor has sliding doors lead to low maintenance back yard. Bright kitchen highlights granite counter tops with white cabinets and stainless appliances. Spacious master suite features huge walk-in closet and private master bathroom. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, separate bath tub and shower stall. Two good size bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Individual laundry room conveniently located at 2nd floor. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Great features include: Pre-wired for flat screen TV, tankless water heater. Unit close to Community Park with 2 BBQ’s, kids play ground and picnic benches. Minutes to Claremont colleges, Webb schools and Claremont schools. Near an abundance of recreational opportunities including an expansive wildlife park, exciting nightlife and tantalizing restaurants and an array of local shops and boutiques. Move-in ready.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: None, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 683 Huron Place have any available units?
683 Huron Place doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 683 Huron Place have?
Some of 683 Huron Place's amenities include on-site laundry, granite counters, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 683 Huron Place currently offering any rent specials?
683 Huron Place is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 683 Huron Place pet-friendly?
No, 683 Huron Place is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 683 Huron Place offer parking?
Yes, 683 Huron Place offers parking.
Does 683 Huron Place have units with washers and dryers?
No, 683 Huron Place does not offer units with in unit laundry.
Does 683 Huron Place have a pool?
No, 683 Huron Place does not have a pool.
Does 683 Huron Place have accessible units?
No, 683 Huron Place does not have accessible units.
Does 683 Huron Place have units with dishwashers?
No, 683 Huron Place does not have units with dishwashers.
Does 683 Huron Place have units with air conditioning?
No, 683 Huron Place does not have units with air conditioning.

