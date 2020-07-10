683 Huron Place

Amenities

on-site laundry granite counters hardwood floors garage stainless steel walk in closets

Unit Amenities bathtub granite counters hardwood floors walk in closets stainless steel Property Amenities on-site laundry parking playground bbq/grill garage

Newer detached townhome located at Serrano Community in city of Claremont. The functional floor plan offers 3 bedrooms and 2.5 bathrooms. Inviting living room with wood floor has sliding doors lead to low maintenance back yard. Bright kitchen highlights granite counter tops with white cabinets and stainless appliances. Spacious master suite features huge walk-in closet and private master bathroom. Master bathroom offers dual sinks, separate bath tub and shower stall. Two good size bedrooms share Jack and Jill bathroom with dual sinks. Individual laundry room conveniently located at 2nd floor. 2 car attached garage with direct access. Great features include: Pre-wired for flat screen TV, tankless water heater. Unit close to Community Park with 2 BBQ’s, kids play ground and picnic benches. Minutes to Claremont colleges, Webb schools and Claremont schools. Near an abundance of recreational opportunities including an expansive wildlife park, exciting nightlife and tantalizing restaurants and an array of local shops and boutiques. Move-in ready.