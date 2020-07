Amenities

granite counters recently renovated ceiling fan range oven

Unit Amenities ceiling fan granite counters oven range recently renovated Property Amenities

Beautifully and completely upgraded. All renovations and upgrades were done in 2019: New kitchen cabinets, new appliances, new granite counter tops, new porcelain and laminate floors, new painting, new closet doors, both bathrooms completely redone and upgraded.

Near Claremont colleges, village and transportation.