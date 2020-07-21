602 Asbury Street

Amenities

Unit Amenities ceiling fan dishwasher hardwood floors in unit laundry patio / balcony refrigerator recently renovated Property Amenities parking garage media room

Welcome to Claremont Village life at its most walkable! In The Village Walk, this 2 bedroom + den, 2 & 1/2 bath condominium has a prime north facing location. A welcoming covered front "Sitting" porch with a small front yard has French Doors that open to the first floor den,1/2 bath and the garage entrance.The second floor features an Open Plan with a remodeled family,kitchen and dining rooms. Big windows provide an amazing Mountain View. The Third floor has a laundry closet with stack Washer/Dryer and 2 Bedroom Suites. Volume ceilings, wood floors and ceiling fans make this a special home. Walk to: The Metro Station, The Claremont Colleges, Shops,Theaters and Restaurants.