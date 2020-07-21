All apartments in Claremont
Find more places like 602 Asbury Street.
How many bedrooms do you need?
Home
/
Claremont, CA
/
602 Asbury Street
Last updated October 9 2019 at 3:08 PM

602 Asbury Street

602 Asbury St · No Longer Available
Report This Listing
Browse Similar Places
Claremont
See all
Apartments with Pool
See all
Pet Friendly Places
See all
Apartments with Parking
See all
Apartments with Balcony
See all

Location

602 Asbury St, Claremont, CA 91711
Village

Amenities

in unit laundry
patio / balcony
hardwood floors
dishwasher
garage
recently renovated
Unit Amenities
ceiling fan
dishwasher
hardwood floors
in unit laundry
patio / balcony
refrigerator
recently renovated
Property Amenities
parking
garage
media room
Welcome to Claremont Village life at its most walkable! In The Village Walk, this 2 bedroom + den, 2 & 1/2 bath condominium has a prime north facing location. A welcoming covered front "Sitting" porch with a small front yard has French Doors that open to the first floor den,1/2 bath and the garage entrance.The second floor features an Open Plan with a remodeled family,kitchen and dining rooms. Big windows provide an amazing Mountain View. The Third floor has a laundry closet with stack Washer/Dryer and 2 Bedroom Suites. Volume ceilings, wood floors and ceiling fans make this a special home. Walk to: The Metro Station, The Claremont Colleges, Shops,Theaters and Restaurants.

Nitty Gritty

Income Requirement: Must have 3x the rent in total household income (before taxes)
Utilities: Renter responsible for all utilities
Pets not allowed
Parking Details: Garage lot, 2 spaces/unit.

Frequently Asked Questions (FAQs)

Does 602 Asbury Street have any available units?
602 Asbury Street doesn't have any available units at this time. If you're looking for available rentals in the area, check out our other listings in Claremont, CA.
What amenities does 602 Asbury Street have?
Some of 602 Asbury Street's amenities include in unit laundry, patio / balcony, and hardwood floors. To see the other amenities this property offers, check out the Amenities section.
Is 602 Asbury Street currently offering any rent specials?
602 Asbury Street is not currently offering any rent specials.
Is 602 Asbury Street pet-friendly?
No, 602 Asbury Street is not pet friendly. If you're looking for rentals that allow pets, check out pet friendly listings in Claremont.
Does 602 Asbury Street offer parking?
Yes, 602 Asbury Street offers parking.
Does 602 Asbury Street have units with washers and dryers?
Yes, 602 Asbury Street offers units with in unit laundry.
Does 602 Asbury Street have a pool?
No, 602 Asbury Street does not have a pool.
Does 602 Asbury Street have accessible units?
No, 602 Asbury Street does not have accessible units.
Does 602 Asbury Street have units with dishwashers?
Yes, 602 Asbury Street has units with dishwashers.
Does 602 Asbury Street have units with air conditioning?
No, 602 Asbury Street does not have units with air conditioning.
Helpful Articles
Should You Cosign an Apartment Lease?
How Much Should I Spend on Rent?
How to Find a Sublet
Report Card: What Are the Top U.S. Metros for Millennials?
9 Tips for Moving with Your Pet
Rent Calculator
How much should you be paying for rent?

Similar Listings

Claremont Park
516 S Indian Hill Blvd
Claremont, CA 91711

Similar Pages

Claremont 1 Bedroom ApartmentsClaremont 2 Bedroom Apartments
Claremont Apartments with ParkingClaremont Apartments with Pools
Claremont Pet Friendly Apartments

Apartments For Rent in Nearby Cities

Los Angeles, CALong Beach, CAAnaheim, CARiverside, CASanta Ana, CARancho Cucamonga, CAIrvine, CAPasadena, CAGlendale, CAHuntington Beach, CACorona, CAFullerton, CA
Costa Mesa, CAOntario, CAMoreno Valley, CAOrange, CAWest Covina, CAMission Viejo, CAArtesia, CASeal Beach, CASanta Fe Springs, CAHome Gardens, CACitrus, CASan Pasqual, CA
San Marino, CADuarte, CATemescal Valley, CADiamond Bar, CASun Village, CACrestline, CAAdelanto, CAEast Los Angeles, CANorco, CALos Alamitos, CAEast San Gabriel, CATemple City, CA

Apartments Near Colleges

Claremont McKenna CollegePitzer College
Pomona CollegeScripps College
Claremont Graduate University